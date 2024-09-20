Mikel Arteta and Raheem Sterling are now reunited at Arsenal after the pair worked together under Pep Guardiola at Manchester City previously. The former was the Spanish genius' assistant manager, while the latter was one of the best players in the Citizens' side for several years.

Much of Sterling's improvement from a youngster at Liverpool to a lethal goalscorer in Sky Blue is attributed to the work Arteta did with him during their shared time at the Etihad Stadium. With the pair now working together in an attempt to topple Guardiola's juggernaut Man City side, a previous conversation between the Arsenal and City bosses becomes even more relevant.

When all three men were on the payroll on the blue side of Manchester, Amazon Prime filmed an 'All or Nothing: Manchester City' documentary in 2018. Cameras captured the ins and outs of working life inside the club and caught a brilliant moment between Guardiola and his then right-hand man.

Guardiola and Arteta on Sterling

Both men praised the Englishman even after a poor performance

Following a poor performance by the English winger, the two coaches had a private - well, as private as could be - chat about Sterling. Guardiola showed his respect for the player, but the conversation also proved the senior members of the squad held Arteta's methods in high regard. Guardiola told his assistant:

"Yesterday I talked with Raheem, and I must say, he is such a good guy. He was so p*****, so I asked him four questions. How did you feel after the first action? You failed when the ball went up? "I said: 'Was the latter a consequence of the former?' And he said: 'No, no, but I didn't do what Mikel said to me. Instead of attacking the ball, I put my foot in. I didn't attack the ball. That's why it went over.'"

Showing the incredible character of the player who was enjoying a brilliant 2017/18 season at the time, the Catalan-born boss continued: "I said: 'Were you p***** off?' He said: 'Devastated.' We didn't lose because of you. And he said: 'F*** it. We lost because of my fault, of my s***.'"

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: The 2017/18 season was Raheem Sterling's most productive campaign as a Man City player, as he scored 18 goals and registered 11 assists.

"Scoring the goals that he's scoring, Pep, it's not because he's improved on one specific thing, but because he's getting into the right place to score a goal more often. He scores plenty of goals like that," Arteta expanded, praising the goalscoring efforts of the winger. Guardiola ended the conversation by claiming: "He doesn't have to think except when using his left foot. Then he does." Watch the full clip below:

Arteta's 'Strong Relationship' With Sterling

The respect appears to go both ways

After securing the services of Sterling on a season-long loan deal from London rivals Chelsea, Arsenal manager Arteta was glowing in his praise of the new addition. The Spaniard stated (per The Athletic): “My time with Raheem was exceptional. We built a really strong relationship together.”

Sterling has previously spoken about the influence his current boss had when working next to the extremely talented Guardiola. In a 2020 interview - while still a Man City player - he claimed: “Arteta had a lot of say here. The manager trusted him, and he had a lot of influence on the players as well." As well as this, the Gunners' frontman clearly had a lot of confidence and authority in the Citizens' dressing room, as Sterling added he would 'put his foot down' with the players and 'not let things slide'.

Raheem Sterling - Manchester City Statistics Competition Games Goals Assists Premier League 225 91 41 Champions League 67 24 15 FA Cup 23 9 7 EFL Cup 22 6 8 Community Shield 1 1 0

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 20-09-24.