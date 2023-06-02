With Manchester City on course for a historic treble, a feat not achieved by an English club since Manchester United in 1998-99, has Pep's City squad finally warranted the same praise hailed on his Barcelona side?

With generational talents in both teams, let's mock up a combined XI...

GK - Ederson

Reuters

A straight toss-up between Ederson and Barcelona legend, Victor Valdes, who in 2015 swapped the sun-drenched climate, and the gloriously gothic, Gaudi-infused architecture of the Catalonian capital for, well, Middlesbrough via Manchester in one of the strangest transfers in recent memory. While Valdes enjoyed a trophy-laden career at Barça, Ederson’s distribution is more akin to a central midfielder than a goalkeeper and has been unwavering between the sticks season after season. The fact his style of play is more aligned with Pep’s idea of “Total Football” makes Ederson the standout choice.

RB - Dani Alves

Reuters

Dani Alves is currently a man shrouded in controversy, prior to the damning accusations made against him, the Brazilian right-back had recently concluded his illustrious playing career at Club Universidad Nacional in Mexico. Famously sporting the red and blue of the Camp Nou giants for eight years, the technically gifted defender was ever-prominent during Pep’s time at the helm.

CB - Gerard Piqué

Reuters

Following an unconvincing spell at Manchester United, Gerard Piqué returned to his homeland, and to the club that originally discovered him. A modern defender, whose composure, and steadiness radiated from within.

CB - Rúben Dias

Reuters

Rúben Dias has been a colossus at the back for City and Portugal alike. Fending off competition from John Stones and Aymeric Laporte, to slot in as the sole centre-back in Pep’s brilliantly effective back three. Going head-to-head with Carlos Puyol, Dias edges this one with his proficiency in playing out from the back.

LB - Eric Abidal

Reuters

Possibly the luckiest inclusion, for if it wasn’t for a back four, Eric Abidal would probably have missed out. The Frenchman’s biggest battle wasn’t on the pitch, but in the cancer treatment room, courageously overcoming the disease to play in the 2011 Champions League final. When he wasn’t swatting off Alex Song during trophy presentations, the left-back was a solid, measured presence during the Pep Guardiola years.

CM - Sergio Busquets

Reuters

Debatably, one of the harder decisions, picking between fellow Spanish brethren, Sergio Busquets and Rodri is like choosing a favourite child. Both Rolls-Royce-esque, deep-lying midfielders, Busquets edges this contest. The Barça anchor oozed class and his ability to take the sting out of a game was masterfully understated. Although, the fact his name gave rise to the most predictable 5-a-side team name in the UK “Tea and Busquets” is a strike against his cause.

CM - Xavi

Reuters

Now the boss at the club where he came through the ranks, and was propelled into the stratospheric heights of god-like standing, Xavi Hernandez was the epitome of grace and elegance on the ball. His pass maps would give Einstein a headache, and his capacity to find space in even the most densely populated spots was a skill unto itself.

CM - Andres Iniesta

Reuters

This little man popped up with the defining goal in Spanish footballing history with his extra-time strike in the 2010 World Cup Final. He wasn’t bad at club level either. The third, and final member of the famed trio along with Xavi and Busquets, formed the most revered midfield, perhaps ever. Another La Masia graduate, Iniesta was seemingly destined for greatness, and with his adeptness in possession and work rate out of it, the diminutive midfielder was a Pep mainstay.

AM - Kevin De Bruyne

Reuters

The ginger Belgian has been a pivotal orchestrator in the fruits enjoyed by fans in East Manchester. The two-time Premier League Player of the Season makes the Cityzens tick going forward. With his range of passing akin to a master key, possessing a natural aptitude for unlocking defences by dropping a pinpoint cross, corner, or free-kick on a six-pence. Like Stanley Kubrick’s 2001: A Space Odyssey, KDB is simply timeless.

FW - Lionel Messi

Reuters

The certified GOAT, need I say more?

FW - Erling Haaland

Reuters

Much was made during the lead-up to Erling Haaland’s transfer to Manchester City around his suitability for Pep’s system, with the Spaniard renowned for playing without an out-and-out striker, and as such the Sky Blues have employed a false nine in recent seasons. However, the ex-Dortmund starlet has been, arguably, the signing of the season, firing himself to record-breaking status and one of the finest debut campaigns ever.

Pep Guardiola's combined Barcelona/Man City XI