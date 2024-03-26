Highlights Pep Guardiola's arrival as Manchester City manager in 2016 has seen the club reach new heights.

City became only the second English side in history to complete the treble, lifting the Champions League, Premier League and FA Cup in the 2022/2023 campaign.

Guardiola and City's success has come as a result of excellent recruitment, with a number of key signings playing big roles in their titles.

Pep Guardiola's time as Manchester City manager has been hugely successful. Since his appointment in the summer of 2016, he has assembled a team that has continually improved and ended up becoming only the second English side ever to complete the treble in the 2022/23 season.

While the Spaniard has been permitted to splash a lot of cash during this tenure, no one can deny that the manager has spent it well, and while he inherited some great players upon his arrival, he has moulded a team in his own image and made City a truly formidable force. But who are the ten greatest signings he has made during his time in Manchester?

Ranking factors

These signings have been ranked based on:

The impact the players have had on the team

The value for money the signing proved

Most of the acquistions on this list have already repaid their price tag based on what they have helped the team achieve following their arrival, but the most important players for City have been ranked higher even if they cost more.

Ranking Pep Guardiola's 10 Best Signings at Man City Rank Player From Price Year 1 Rodri Atletico Madrid £62.8m 2019 2 Bernardo Silva Monaco £43m 2017 3 Ederson Benfica £34.9m 2017 4 Ruben Dias Benfica £62.1m 2020 5 John Stones Everton £47.5m 2016 6 Erling Haaland Borussia Dortmund £51.2m 2022 7 Kyle Walker Tottenham Hotspur £45m 2017 8 Ilkay Gundogan Borussia Dortmund £20m 2016 9 Julian Alvarez River Plate £14.1m 2022 10 Manuel Akanji Borussia Dortmund £15m 2022

10 Manuel Akanji

£15m from Borussia Dortmund

Some eyebrows were raised when Manchester City moved in for Manuel Akanji in the summer of 2022 as the Swiss international wasn't even regarded as the best defender at Borussia Dortmund. After joining City, he was expected to be a back-up to several defender supposedly ahead of him, but he ended up making more appearances than any other defender at the club during the 2022/23 campaign.

Akanji started 29 of City's matches in the Premier League that season, and although he played primarily as a centre-back, his versatility allowed him to fill in at left-back and right-back if other options weren't available. He was arguably the unsung hero of a star-studded City team that won the Premier League, FA Cup and Champions League that campaign and proved an absolute snip at just £15m.

Manuel Akanji at Manchester City Appearances 82 Goals 5 Assists 1 Major honours 4 Points per game 2.40 Stats correct as of 25/03/2024

9 Julian Alvarez

£14.1m from River Plate

The signing of Julian Alvarez for just £14.1m in January 2022 is a testament to Man City's extensive scouting network and Guardiola's ability to unearth gems. At the age of just 21, Alvarez had been firing on all cylinders for River Plate back in his native Argentina and with his contract set to expire at the end of 2022, City were able to secure his signature for a relatively low price.

Alvarez remained at River Plate until the summer of 2022, when he joined up with the City first team and made 49 appearances during the 2022/23 treble-winning campaign, albeit mostly from the bench. He also starred in Argentina's World Cup triumph at the end of 2022 before becoming a more regular starter in Guardiola's side during the 2023/24 season, in which he has scored 16 goals as of March 2024.

Julian Alvarez at Manchester City Appearances 91 Goals 33 Assists 18 Major honours 4 Points per game 2.37 Stats correct as of 25/03/2024

8 Ilkay Gundogan

£20m from Borussia Dortmund

Ilkay Gundogan was a man transformed under Pep Guardiola, who made him his first signing as Manchester City boss in June 2016, plucking him from Borussia Dortmund with just a year left on his contract. The German would repay the £20m fee spent on him numerous times during his seven-year spell at the Etihad Stadium.

Gundogan ended up transitioning from a traditional deep-lying playmaker to more of a box-to-box midfielder who knew when to arrive in the box, and weighed in with some important goals, including a brace against Aston Villa on the final day of the 2021/22 season, in which City came from two goals down to win 3-2 and lift the Premier League title ahead of Liverpool. After seven years of exemplary service, the midfielder left for Barcelona on a free transfer in the summer of 2023.

Ilkay Gundogan at Manchester City Appearances 304 Goals 60 Assists 40 Major honours 12 Points per game 2.35

7 Kyle Walker

£45m from Tottenham Hotspur

Kyle Walker was already a key part of a Tottenham Hotspur team challenging for silverware under Mauricio Pochettino by the time he was poached by Man City in 2017. Guardiola's side were forced to pay the English premium and parted with £45m to bring the 27-year-old to the Etihad Stadium, but Walker has managed to make that right-back position his own throughout his time in Manchester.

Although he has never weighed in with too many goals and assists while playing for City, Walker has always helped provide the necessary width for the team to play the expansive style of football demanded of them by Guardiola. The full-back's speed and strength make him one of the toughest opponents a top winger can face and his expert reading of the game has meant his manager can always rely on him at the back.

Kyle Walker at Manchester City Appearances 292 Goals 6 Assists 21 Major honours 13 Points per game 2.38 Stats correct as of 25/03/2024

6 Erling Haaland

£51.2m from Borussia Dortmund

One of the best players Guardiola inherited upon becoming Manchester City boss was the club's all-time top scorer Sergio Aguero, who the manager tearfully claimed they would be unable to replace after the Argentinian made his final appearance in a City shirt in May 2021. In the end, although it took him over a year, the Spaniard was finally able to source a replacement worthy of living up to Aguero's name.

Erling Haaland was already regarded as one of the world's greatest centre forwards, aged just 22, when the Citizens paid his release clause of £51.2m to prise him away from Borussia Dortmund in the summer of 2022. His scintillating goal-scoring form helped City win the treble in his first season as the Norwegian registered a jaw-dropping 52 goals in 53 appearances, including a record-breaking 36 in the Premier League.

Erling Haaland at Manchester City Appearances 87 Goals 81 Assists 15 Major honours 3 Points per game 2.33 Stats correct as of 25/03/2024

5 John Stones

£47.5m from Everton

John Stones was a promising young centre-back at Everton who was snapped up by Pep Guardiola's Manchester City in his first summer transfer window in 2016. At the time, few could have anticipated just what sort of player the Spaniard would mould the Barnsley-born defender into and just how much of a key role the then 22-year-old would play in the club's subsequent success.

Stones' composure on the ball, as well as his passing ability, makes him the ideal centre-back in Guardiola's side and the Catalan managed to transform a raw defender into one of the best and most self-assured defenders in the world. He has even stepped into the midfield on numerous occasions, showcasing Guardiola's ability to reinvent members of his playing staff.

John Stones at Manchester City Appearances 251 Goals 16 Assists 6 Major honours 11 Points per game 2.39 Stats correct as of 25/03/204

4 Ruben Dias

£62.1m from Benfica

After Manchester City feebly surrendered the Premier League title to Liverpool in 2020, having fallen to nine defeats throughout the season, Guardiola sought to strengthen his defence and did so with the acquisitions of Ruben Dias and Nathan Ake. The former particularly stood out as a world-class addition and the Portugal international made 50 appearances in his first season at the Etihad, as City returned to the league's summit.

Dias would continue to serve as arguably the team's best defender for the following three seasons, and would guide the back four through matches with his impressive leadership skills. Like Stones, his composure on the ball and passing range allowed him to fit seamlessly into City's 'control possession' style and while the £62.1m the Citizens paid to sign him from Benfica was on the pricey side, it has proven to be money well spent.

Ruben Dias at Manchester City Appearances 168 Goals 4 Assists 5 Major honours 7 Points per game 2.40 Stats correct as of 25/03/2024

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: In his first season with Manchester City in 2020/21, Ruben Dias became the first defender to win the FWA Footballer of the Year award since Liverpool's Steve Nicol in 1989.

3 Ederson

£34.9m from Benfica

In his first summer window, Pep Guardiola offloaded hugely popular goalkeeper Joe Hart and replaced him with Barcelona's Claudio Bravo, who ended up being a disaster for Man City, finishing the season with the worst save success rate of any other shot-stopper in the division with just 54.1%. In the summer of 2017, Guardiola went shopping for a goalkeeper again and this time he struck gold.

23-year-old Ederson was purchased from Benfica for just under £35m, in a deal which looks like excellent value when compared to the £66.8m Liverpool had to fork out for a similarly world-class goalkeeper in Alisson the following summer. Ederson has been near faultless in almost seven years with Man City, and his self-assurance on the ball and eye for a world-class pass have proven crucial throughout his time at the club.

Ederson at Manchester City Appearances 325 Clean Sheets 151 Assists 3 Major honours 13 Points per game 2.37 Stats correct as of 25/03/2024

2 Bernardo Silva

£43m from Monaco

Bernardo Silva also arrived at Manchester City alongside Ederson in the summer of 2017, after starring in the Monaco team that stunned everyone by pipping PSG to the Ligue 1 title in the 2016/17 season. The Portugal international has proved to be one of the most invaluable members of Guardiola's squad during his managerial reign, due to his adeptness at playing across the midfield and on either wing.

Silva is an elegant player, with sublime dribbling and passing skills, but he is also a grafter who puts in the maximum effort in every game and frequently leads Man City's ruthless press high up the field. He has made over 300 appearances for the club, and while he has perhaps never been the standout star, there can be no understating just how vital he has been for City's success under Pep Guardiola.

Bernardo Silva at Manchester City Appearances 342 Goals 64 Assists 64 Major honours 13 Points per game 2.43 Stats correct as of 25/03/2024

1 Rodri

£62.8m from Atletico Madrid

Even though Rodri is the most expensive signing on this list, the monumental impact he had on Manchester City's team meant that he had to be no.1. The Spaniard was signed from Atletico Madrid in the summer of 2019 and was seen as the natural successor to 34-year-old Fernandinho, who had served as the base of City's midfield for the past six seasons.

However, once Rodri became a regular starter, he re-designed the role and ended up becoming the lynch-pin of the City midfield, dictating games to his own tempo, dropping deep to collect passes off the defence and helping to launch attacks. His critical importance to the team, as well as his tendency to thrive in big matches, such as the 2023 Champions League final in which he scored the game's only goal, make him our choice as Pep Guardiola's best signing as Manchester City manager.

Rodri at Manchester City Appearances 244 Goals 24 Assists 27 Major honours 8 Points per game 2.38 Stats correct as of 25/03/2024