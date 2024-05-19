Highlights Manchester City wrapped up their fourth consecutive Premier League title with a win over West Ham at the Etihad Stadium.

Pep Guardiola was visibly emotional as he responded to praise from Jurgen Klopp, who has now managed his final game as Liverpool manager.

Both men have been instrumental in eachothers' stories in English football since 2016.

Pep Guardiola was emotional as he reacted to praise from departing Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp. Manchester City wrapped up their fourth consecutive title - becoming the first team in the division's history to achieve that feat - with a 3-1 win against West Ham in the Premier League.

Phil Foden netted an early double before Rodri scored a long-range effort to seal all three points for the Citizens with Mohammed Kudus scoring an acrobatic consolation goal for the visitors. As Arsenal also won their final game of the campaign, it was vital City were victorious as they finished two points clear of their competitors.

Elsewhere in the Premier League, Klopp was waving goodbye to Anfield following Liverpool's 2-0 win over Wolves. The German announced in January that he would depart the Reds at the end of the 2023/24 season after almost nine years in charge.

Klopp and Guardiola have led their respective teams into many legendary battles on the pitch and mutual respect has always been present between the pair. The City boss has often come out on top as he now has six league triumphs in England compared to Klopp's one, However, the Liverpool manager was recently glowing in his praise for the Spaniard as he said (per the Liverpool Echo):

"Whatever has happened at Manchester City, Pep Guardiola is the best manager in the world - and that is really important. If you put any other manager in that club, they don't win the league four times in a row. That's down to him and his boys."

Guardiola's Response to Klopp's Praise

He was almost brought to tears

Following securing his sixth Premier League title in the past seven seasons, the Spanish boss was asked about the kind words his fellow manager said about him. Guardiola appeared visibly emotional as he responded:

"I will miss him a lot. Jurgen played a really important part in my life, he brought me to another level as a manager, I think we respect each other incredibly. I just want to say thank you very much for the kind words but behind me, there are a lot of things that this club provided and gave to me."

There is clearly a huge amount of respect between the two figureheads, who have pushed each other to the limit on the pitch in the past eight years. Without one of them, the other is unlikely to have been as successful.

Pep Guardiola and Jurgen Klopp's Rivalry

The two pushed each other to be their best

Klopp's Liverpool are the only side to have stopped Man City from winning seven league titles in a row. The Merseyside-based outfit lifted the trophy for the first time in their history in the 2019/20 season, and are the only side that have broken up Guardiola's dominance in English football.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Jurgen Klopp has defeated Pep Guardiola 11 times, more than any other manager in the world, with the City boss getting the better of the German 12 times.

Both Klopp and Guardiola are expected to go down as two of the greatest managers in Premier League history. The German has a better record against Guardiola than any other manager in football history, with some epic Liverpool vs Man City battles among the positive results he achieved against his rival.