Pep Guardiola has surprisingly claimed that Manchester City will be 'trembling' to come up against Newcastle United in the Premier League this season.

Having won the last four league titles on the bounce, the Cityzens are the overwhelming favourites for the 2024/25 edition of the competition. That said, they were run pretty close last term.

Indeed, they had to win on the final day of the season to ensure they pipped Arsenal to the post, finishing just two points ahead of the Gunners. Mikel Arteta and co also went deep into the title race in 2022/23, and are best-placed to take City's crown.

Despite that, Guardiola appears to be more concerned with Newcastle right now.

Why Guardiola is Backing Newcastle

"They don't have European competition"

After speaking to Men in Blazers, footage of the interview was circulated on social media and fans were quick to pick up on the bold claim. The Man City manager explained why he felt so concerned by the Magpies, noting their lack of European football as a key factor:

"Newcastle will be back because it's one game a week. They don't have European competition and the energy they play with, the physicality, with just one game a week, we will be trembling, we will be trembling when we play against them."

Newcastle did struggle last season, losing 14 games as they finished seventh in the league. This wasn't enough to even seal any European football with Manchester United (who finished eighth) stealing a spot thanks to their FA Cup final win vs City.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Newcastle's last Premier League win vs Man City came in January 2019, the most recent before that was in 2005 (although they beat them in the League Cup last September).

Pep's Bold Call Reminiscent of Sir Alex

Man United icon correctly backed Aston Villa to impress

It might seem like a bold call from Guardiola, but the average football fan should know better than to doubt the judgement of a legendary manager. After all, there were those who rolled their eyes this time last season after Sir Alex Ferguson's surprisingly positive comments on Aston Villa following their 5-1 thrashing at the hands of Newcastle United.

The iconic ex-Manchester United boss said "Villa played fantastic" when asked about what team had impressed him the most during the opening round of Premier League fixtures. This proved to be an astute observation with Unai Emery leading his side to Champions League football with a fourth-placed finish in May.

Regarding Pep's claims on Newcastle, it's also important to remember that injuries played a key role in the team's struggles last season. If Eddie Howe can keep his team fit this time around – which should be easier without extra mid-week games to contend with – it's reasonable to expect better displays at St. James' Park.

Let's not forget that the Magpies finished fourth the season prior, securing Champions League football for the first time since the 2003/04 season. They didn't have European football during that successful campaign, so history could repeat itself.

The Magpies started the new Premier League campaign with a 1-0 home win against Southampton, despite playing most of the game down a player after Fabian Schar's first-half red card. Man City also picked up three points, cruising to a 2-0 victory away at Chelsea.

Stats via 11vs11 (as of 23/08/24).