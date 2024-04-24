Highlights Haaland will miss game against Brighton due to injury.

City will need to step up without top scorer.

Arsenal and Liverpool hopeful for City slip-up.

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has delivered the bad news to fans over Erling Haaland's nervous injury wait - confirming that the Norwegian striker won't be available to feature against Brighton on Thursday evening after he missed the game against Chelsea at the weekend, which will be music to ears of Liverpool and Arsenal.

Haaland hasn't quite been at the standard he was at last season when he joined City, but an equally superb tally of 31 goals in 39 games has seen the 23-year-old put them into the lead in the title race, alongside the final of the FA Cup. But he won't feature against Brighton - and that could be good news for Arsenal and Liverpool, who will both be hoping that City slip up without their star talisman in what will promise to be a tough game at the AMEX Stadium.

The trio have been neck-and-neck all season. Liverpool have suffered injuries to their front line throughout the campaign, whilst Arsenal will be hoping to continue riding the wave they're on after a 5-0 drubbing of Chelsea at the Emirates. City still have the title in their own hands; but without Haaland, it could be a tricky test on the south coast.

Pep Guardiola's Words on Erling Haaland

It will be another game missed for the Norwegian

Speaking ahead of the clash against Brighton, Guardiola said: “Erling is not ready for tomorrow. Phil Foden and John Stones will be ready.”