Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola had some stern words for goalkeeper Stefan Ortega in the aftermath of his side’s 2-2 draw in the Premier League with Thomas Frank’s Brentford – and the clip of the 53-year-old’s fiery reaction is going viral online.

The four-in-a-row champions dropped points yet again after taking the game by the scruff of the neck before the 80-minute mark. Continuing to struggle in the absence of Rodri, they now sit sixth in the Premier League on 35 points.

An out-of-form Phil Foden was on hand to convert one of the home side’s glut of chances in the 66th minute before striking again 12 minutes later to give Guardiola’s side a commanding two-goal lead with very little left on the clock.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: City have now drawn five Premier League games this season. Altogether, in 2023/24, they drew just seven times.

Architects of their own downfall, Yoane Wissa – regarded as one of the best strikers in England’s top division – gave the Bees a lease of life in the 82nd minute, becoming his side’s all-time top goalscorer in the Premier League in the process.

Things went from bad to worse for City in stoppage time as Christian Norgaard leapt the highest to meet a cross from the right, nodding past an outstretched Ortega, who felt the full wrath of Catalan native Guardiola at full-time.

As the away contingent came to terms with dropping two points on away soil, Guardiola took centre stage to deliver a scathing assessment of the German shot stopper’s performance at the Gtech Community Stadium.

Guardiola has been no stranger to berating his players in the eyesight of the cameras over the years but, on this occasion, he wasn’t afraid to manhandle Ortega, who cut a lifeless figure on the pitch. His boss also thumped him on his chest.

The likes of Rico Lewis and Josko Gvardiol walked straight past as Guardiola gave Ortega a piece of his mind, while the latter’s opposite number in Mark Flekken attempted to interrupt the war of words half-way through but had little luck.

Widely regarded as one of the best back-up goalkeepers in world football, Ortega seemingly had very little to say in return to Guardiola and was merely a listening ear in the immediate wake of City’s 2-2 draw with Brentford.

Hofgeismar-born Ortega, typically second fiddle behind Ederson, has recently been Guardiola’s go-to choice behind the sticks and has now amassed five 90-minute displays in a row in the Premier League. As such, he'll be looking to take his manager's stern advice on board.