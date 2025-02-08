Pep Guardiola has revealed when Manchester City are expecting to hear the verdict of their alleged 115 financial breaches. The Premier League formally charged the club for allegedly breaching 130 financial rules over the course of an extended period, stretching back several years.

Guardiola's side were charged with the breaches back in February 2023 and an investigation was launched. Throughout the last two years, they've maintained their innocence and now, the club's legendary manager has revealed when they expect to find out their fate and whether they will be facing punishment or not.

3:48 Related Full List of FFP Charges Against Manchester City Manchester City have been hit with 115 charges of Financial Fair Play breaches. Here is a full breakdown and a timeline of events.

Guardiola Expects a Verdict 'Next Month'

He's expecting a sentence

Throughout January, City spent big to try and fix issues they had been facing this season. The club splashed out and spent £180m on a handful of players such as Omar Marmoush and Nico Gonzalez, while also offering Erling Haaland a new bumper 10-year contract at the Etihad. Only Chelsea back in 2023 (£275m) have spent more in a single winter transfer window than City did this year. Now, Guardiola has addressed the ongoing legal issues and revealed he expects the club to learn their fate within the next month. In a quote shared by Goal, he told reporters:

"In one month, I think there will be a verdict and a sentence. After that, we will see my opinion of what happened so far."

Now, it's just a waiting game for the eventual verdict. Whether City will be punished remains to be seen, but there has been plenty of speculation as to what sorts of sanctions they could face if they are found guilty. Some have predicted major fines, other massive points deductions and some even think the club will see some of its major honours stripped.

Guardiola isn't happy with City's reputation as major spenders, especially compared to some of the transfer activity that the other top sides in England have conducted in recent years. He said: "My words will not convince people. I know with this club it is always 'just about the money'.

"But in the past five years, we are the last among the top six for net spend. Even after what we have spent in this transfer window, we are away from Chelsea, (Manchester) United, Arsenal, Tottenham. Even from Liverpool. The only reason why is we sell a lot in the last seasons."