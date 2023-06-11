Footage of Pep Guardiola defending John Stones six years ago has reemerged following Manchester City’s triumph in the Champions League.

It was a special night in Istanbul for the men in sky-blue shirts.

Despite City not looking their sharpest, they took the lead against Inter in the second half when Rodri fired the ball into the net in the 68th minute.

Inter had opportunities to score following that goal though, with Romelu Lukaku spurning a chance to equalise late on.

But City clung on to finally get their hands on a first Champions League trophy.

One man who performed superbly on the night was 29-year-old Stones.

The man now dubbed the “Barnsley Beckenbauer” was sensational, stepping into midfield to collect the ball and drive at the Inter defence.

One of his teammates, Manuel Akanji, went as far as to say he played like Diego Maradona on the night.

Not bad for someone who had been subjected to extensive criticism after moving to City in 2016.

Stones joined the club as English football’s most expensive defender at that time and came under fire during his first year at the club.

“I was disappointed with my first season at City, purely because we had such a great team and we set the bar high,” he said back in 2017, per ESPN.

“We all believed we could do better -- and I know that I could have done better in some games.

“But I have a thick skin and I don't worry about criticism from the outside too much. Ultimately, I only listen to the manager, my teammates and my family.”

The noise from the outside got so loud that Guardiola even had to defend his player in 2017.

His words were incredible at the time, and they have since resurfaced after Stones’ performances this year.

“John Stones has more personality than all of us here together in this room,” he said.

“More balls than everyone here. I like that. I love him. Under pressure, the people criticise him, so I am delighted to have John.

“With all his huge amount of mistakes. I love him. I love guys with this personality.

“Because it’s not easy to play central defender with this manager. It's not easy. You have to defend 40 metres behind and make the build-up.”

Video: Guardiola defends Stones six years ago

Fast forward to the present day, and Stones has certainly become what Guardiola always knew he could be.

He has been a key part of City’s treble-winning team, playing 34 times this season, and he was understandably ecstatic after their Champions League triumph.

“It’s a pleasure to be a part of this team,” he said after the game. “To create this history, we’re the second team to do it [the treble]. Both are so special.

“We’ve set the bar high now. After this season, from where we were in the Premier League, to bring it back, and to go on and win the FA Cup, and to come here at such a difficult night to win this… Honestly I can’t put it into words.”