Manchester City chief Pep Guardiola is not best pleased with his Arsenal counterpart, Mikel Arteta, after his comments about having ‘all the information’ on his former colleague following their respective sides’ 2-2 draw at the Etihad Stadium last Sunday. The former also declared ‘war’ on his ex-right-hand man.

The comments that irked Guardiola, 53, was in response to a question about the complaints – from City players – regarding Arsenal’s well-documented ‘dark arts’ tactics. Arteta, despite sharing love and admiration for his compatriot, suggested he has ‘all the information’ he needs as the rivalry intensifies.

“I have been there before, I was there for four years. I have all the information. So I know. Believe me.”

Guardiola Furious with Arsenal Boss

‘OK, you provoke me – I’m there. You want a war? Now we war’

John Stones managed to rescue a point for the east Manchester-based outfit after the visitors led through Gabriel Magalhaes’ header on the cusp of half-time after Erling Haaland and Riccardo Calafiori had already struck home.

For the majority of the second stage, Arsenal were prepared to sit in a low block and defend for their lives in an attempt to walk away with all three points – hence the clamour over their ‘dark arts’ tactics. In response to Arteta's aforementioned mysterious comment, Guardiola said:

“Next time, Mikel has to be more clear. He has to be more clear exactly: what does it mean? He said he was here for four years and: ‘We know exactly what happened here.’ “Because it can be related in all the process now with 155 [130] charges; maybe it’s about that. He knows information about that maybe … I don’t know, because really, next time, I have to see more clearly exactly what happened.

The journalist then claimed that Arteta, recognised as one of the best managers in the world, has ‘left it hanging’ to build tension ahead of the pair’s next meeting, dated at the beginning of February 2025. In response, he said: “Hopefully this question has been asked. He can answer exactly what does it mean when he said he was here and: ‘I know what’s happening here.’ And instead of being in the clouds there, to be more precise.”

Elsewhere, Guardiola has also warned Arteta’s Arsenal to expect ‘a war’ the next time they meet – 1 February 2025 – given that they both will likely be embroiled in a fierce title race by that point.

The former Barcelona boss said: “I would say that sometimes the emotions are so there. Gabriel said it perfectly after the match, so this is a war, we are here to provoke the opponent, to push them.

“At the end what can you do? OK, you provoke me – I’m there. You want a war? Now we war.”

Arteta Enjoying Intense Rivalry with Guardiola

'I prefer this reaction much more than someone clapping my back after the game'

In insisting that he enjoys the thrills and spills of the rivalry with the Manchester City boss, who he spent time under between 2016 and 2019, Arteta said that he prefers Guardiola’s recent reaction over a tap on the back.

“I prefer this reaction much more than someone clapping my back after the game and saying: ‘Well done, you guys are in the right direction.’ This is why I do what I do. This is an emotion I cannot control but I have to be as competitive as possible, the reaction of someone else is different.”

The pair have met each other on 13 different occasions with Guardiola reigning victorious eight times. They’ve drawn on two occasions with Arteta getting the better of his pal just three times – but who will come out on top the next time they meet?