Summary Manchester City are being busy in January as they look to turn around their fortunes.

Pep Guardiola has targeted four new players and Erling Haaland has signed a new long-term deal.

The potential line-up with all possible signings could see an exciting rebuild take place at the Etihad.

The 2024/25 season may not have gone to plan thus far for Manchester City, but if their January activity is anything to go by, Pep Guardiola and co have no interest in resting on their laurels. The Cityzens have gone from winning the Premier League title four years running to being outside the top four and going on one of their worst runs in recent memory.

With key players like Kyle Walker asking to explore new challenges, combined with their disappointing form, it has become abundantly clear that the Sky Blues are in need of a revamp if they want to regain their dominance. And that's exactly what they’ve done.

Guardiola has already pinpointed stars that he wants to bring in to freshen things up. Victor Reis, Abdukodir Khusanov, Andrea Cambiaso, and Omar Marmoush are all high on the Catalan's wishlist as part of a rebuild, while Erling Haaland has also committed his future to the club by signing a monstrous new deal. With such a shuffling around of talent on the cards, GIVEMESPORT has decided to take a look at what The Mirror believe could be the possible XI that Manchester City start with for the rest of the season should they secure the services of all of Guardiola's dream targets.

Related Fabrizio Romano: Man City 'Very Optimistic' Over Deal to Sign 'Outrageous' Star Manchester City are aiming to spend big in the January transfer window to avenge their winter collapse with Omar Marmoush a major target

Goalkeeper and Defence

Ederson, Manuel Akanji, Abdukodir Khusanov, Josko Gvardiol, Andrea Cambiaso

Close

With a new goalkeeper seemingly not on the horizon, Guardiola will continue to pick from Stefan Ortega and Ederson in between the sticks. While it seems as though the American has been the preferred choice of late, his Brazilian counterpart's quality when at his best is well known. If Ederson can find that level again, he will be able to hold on to the number one spot as he has done for several years.

Walker's drop-off and desire to leave means that there are big shoes to fill at right-back. While Rico Lewis is their long-term heir to the throne, taking the pressure off the youngster and letting the more experienced Manuel Akanji handle business for the remainder of the season may be the best move. On the opposite flank, the potential arrival of Juventus' Cambiaso will finally provide City with some much-needed balance on the left, which has been missing for some time.

Cambiaso at full-back would allow Josko Gvardiol to move centrally, where he can prove he is just as strong, having made a name for himself further wide. When fit, the Croatian would likely be joined by Ruben Dias. However, the Portuguese's return date from a lower leg injury is unknown, and if this continues to plague him, it would allow for Khusanov to come in immediately while Reis waits in the wings.