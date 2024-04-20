Highlights Manchester City's decision to sell Cole Palmer to Chelsea appears to be backfiring.

Palmer has been in scintillating form and is currently the Premier League's joint-top goalscorer.

Pep Guardiola has spoken publicly about the decision to allow Palmer to leave the Etihad Stadium for Stamford Bridge.

Pep Guardiola has revealed the reason behind Manchester City's controversial decision to sell Cole Palmer to Chelsea. The 21-year-old swapped the Etihad Stadium for Stamford Bridge at the start of the 2023-24 season and has gone on to be one of the best-performing players in the Premier League.

Palmer scored in the Community Shield defeat against Arsenal before netting the equalising goal as the Citizens beat Sevilla on penalties to lift the UEFA Super Cup in August 2023. This was the final appearance he made in sky blue before heading to west London.

With Riyad Mahrez departing for the Saudi Pro League, it appeared that a gap in the team was opening up for the Englishman, but the signing of Jeremy Doku quickly put those hopes to bed. Mauricio Pochettino's side have been the beneficiaries of City's embarrassment of riches as they snapped up the youngster for a reported £42.5 million.

Palmer has been so clinical in front of goal that he's now rivalling City's world-class striker Erling Haaland for the Golden Boot award in his first full season in the English top-flight. The duo have 20 league goals apiece at the time of writing after the Chelsea ace found the net four times in the recent 6-0 win over Everton.

Why Man City Sold Cole Palmer

Pep Guardiola has revealed all

Speaking ahead of Man City's FA Cup semi-final clash against Chelsea, Pep Guardiola shed light on the reason behind Palmer's departure at the start of the season. Many have questioned the decision after the brilliant displays the midfielder has put in this season. The Spaniard told reporters, per BBC Sport: "In pre-season I said stay because Riyad [Mahrez] has gone, and he said 'no, I want to leave'."

The ambitious Palmer is said to have wanted out for a while by the time he finally left the club, as his former boss continued to say:

"He was asking for two seasons to leave. I said 'no, stay'. What could we do?"

Although he had no power to force the player to stay, Guardiola has admitted he could have done more to convince the England international not to leave by giving him more game time. The Catalan coach added: "I said many times, I didn't give him the minutes that he maybe deserved and wanted, the minutes he now has at Chelsea. I understand that completely. I am happy for him because he is a lovely guy. He is playing good and is an incredible threat."

What Next for Cole Palmer

He has his first trophy at Chelsea in sight

He's been given the nickname 'Cold Palmer' by his teammates due to the composure he shows on the pitch and his 'Ice Cold' celebration. There's a strong chance Palmer will win the Young Player of the Year award and he's now one of the front-runners to be named Player of the Year, too.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Cole Palmer's 20 Premier League goals make up just under 1/3 of Chelsea's total league goals in the 2023/24 season (61).

The FA Cup clash against his former employers is an opportunity to rub the decision in Guardiola's face, should he fire the Blues into the final at Wembley. He has already found the net against the Citizens this season, scoring a last-gasp penalty to rescue a 4-4 draw in the Premier League. Chelsea have had an underwhelming season to date, but FA Cup success and European qualification could salvage the campaign.