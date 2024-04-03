Highlights Manchester City manager has hit back at Roy Keane following the latter's rant at Erling Haaland during City's draw with Arsenal.

The former Manchester United midfielder compared Haaland's general play to that of a 'League Two player.'

Guardiola insists that he has the best striker in the world in the Norway forward.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has hit back at Roy Keane following the latter's swipe at Erling Haaland during City's 0-0 draw with Arsenal at the Etihad on Sunday afternoon.

The former Manchester United midfielder slammed the Norway forward's lackadaisical performance during the clash between the two Premier League giants, comparing his general play to that of a ‘League Two player’.

Erling Haaland has accumulated 0.24 expected goals (xG) against Arsenal in his last three appearances against them.

One of the best strikers in world football, the 23-year-old missed a clear shot on goal with just under ten minutes to go which could've won the game for City. The forward has failed to convert 27 big chances in the league so far and is statically one of the worst finishers in the Premier League.

Pep Guardiola Defends Erling Haaland

He claims the forward is the best striker in the world

Speaking before City's crucial clash with Aston Villa on Wednesday evening, Guardiola revealed that the league's top goalscorer is 'the best striker in the world,' saying:

"I am not agreeing with him. Absolutely not. It’s like [if] I said he’s [Keane] a manager for the second or third league. “I don’t think so. He’s the best striker in the world and he helped us to win what we won last season and the reason why we don’t create many chances is not due to Erling. “We need more presence in the final third with more people and we played an exceptional game against Arsenal. I reviewed it. We just missed more people in the final third, maybe for the quality and different skills we have, but Erling is exceptional.”

Despite a poor outing by his standards against the Gunners, Haaland has still notched 18 league goals so far. Their upcoming fixtures will be key in what can now be deemed an intense three-way title race, and the Norwegian will be equally influential if they are to secure yet another Premier League.

The Spaniard insists he would never follow Keane's path

Guardiola had a passionate view on the topic of ex-professionals slamming the efforts of current players, revealing he was surprised by Keane's harsh words: “I am surprised it’s come from former players. From journalists, I can understand, because they have never been on the pitch but the former players? Always I am surprised.

“It’s like the referees, when they retire they always criticise the referees. How difficult is that business for the players? That always surprises me. The memory disappears quick. The problems that the players have [now], they [the pundits] had. The lack of those actions, they missed it a thousand million times and they were hurt when they were criticised by the former players.

“They [current players] have to do it, it’s their job, accept it. If you can’t accept it as a footballer, you have to dedicate yourself to another job, like read books! When you are in the public so much, you have to accept it."

The 53-year-old insists that when he does retire, he won't be one to sit and criticise colleagues: “Today it is what it is, we have to accept it and move forward and that is why, I don’t know what’s going to happen in the future, but I am not a guy who is going to criticise my colleagues when I retire. I am not going to be there saying it should be this, should be that. I could be doing it now. But I don’t do it. It’s easy to say, but everyone has to live for something.”