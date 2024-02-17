Highlights Gary Neville said that he didn't watch Man City's game against FC Copenhagen because he thought they were 'boring' and 'difficult to watch'

Guardiola was asked about Neville's comments, saying they were a compliment.

Guardiola also emphasised the difficulty in consistently winning at City's level and said it didn't matter if people didn't appreciate their football.

Pep Guardiola has hit back at Gary Neville after the former right-back claimed Manchester City were 'boring' to watch. The former Manchester United man has been working as a pundit for the majority of the last 13 years, since he hung his boots up, and has come out with some pretty hot takes in that time.

Alongside his punditry television work, Neville has also helped launch his own podcast, Stick to Football, alongside some other icons of the English game in the form of Roy Keane, Jamie Carragher, Ian Wright and Jill Scott. It offers an interesting dynamic as some of the biggest legends from the Premier League and women's football interact, and it's led to some interesting conversations.

In a recent episode, they were discussing the Champions League's return and Neville dropped a quite controversial take, revealing he didn't even bother watching Manchester City on Tuesday.

Neville revealed he finds City boring to watch

Neville didn't hold back with his take, admitting that he decided not to watch City's match against FC Copenhagen on Tuesday as he's 'bored' of watching the club now, and he thinks they've 'ruined' the excitement in football.

"I didn’t switch Manchester City [vs FC Copenhagen] on, on Tuesday night. I felt a bit bored. You just can’t watch City – it’s almost like they’ve ruined it a little bit. "To call City boring would be wrong, because the football they play is outstanding, but I actually thought they were boring – I found it difficult to watch them. Since Erling Haaland’s gone [with an injury] they’re a bit more imperfect."

As a former Red Devil, the Englishman might just be a little biased and not enjoy seeing United's local rivals dominate football in the manner in which they have over the last eight years. Still, his comments got a response from Guardiola who was quick to let his feelings on the situation be known.

Guardiola took it as a compliment

The City boss was made aware of Neville's comments shortly after his side beat FC Copenhagen 3-1 in the Champions League round of 16 on Tuesday but didn't take offence to them. He did take exception to the former full-back's opinion, though. He thanked the former United man for what he perceived to be a compliment but wanted to stress how hard it was to compete at the level at which City does so regularly.

“I am going to tell you something – in the future you will not forget: it looks easy, but it’s not. Remember that sentence: it’s easy but it’s not. Thank you for the compliment [Neville]. What can I say? It’s so fine. Everything is so difficult in football. You have to do so many things to try to win games [for so] many years. What these players have done for many years and this season as well is admirable. "Of course we [are given] credit. We are admired. I am pretty sure of that. The people in the world of football know how difficult it is. The opponents respect us. Always I said the same. Sometimes [for] people it is not enough what we are doing, but I know how difficult it is, from my experience as a manager in other clubs and when I was a football player. If people don’t appreciate it, it doesn’t matter. It’s not a big problem. [But] I think they do appreciate it – the world of football."

Under Guardiola, City has been as dominant as it gets over the last eight years. They've won countless trophies under the Spaniard, and even won the treble last season, with the Premier League, Champions League and FA Cup all heading to the Etihad. There have been few clubs in English football history that were anywhere close to as impressive as the Cityzens have been and things don't look to be slowing down anytime soon.