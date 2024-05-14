Highlights Money is often seen as the main reason behind Manchester City's incredible success in recent years, although their manager has dismissed this claim.

Pep Guardiola has pointed out that top clubs like Man United, Chelsea, and Arsenal should be winning titles based on their net spend.

The Citizens' are closing in on a fourth consecutive Premier League title, and they would become the first club in history to achieve this feat.

Pep Guardiola has dismissed the idea that money guarantees success in football, pointing out that Manchester City's Premier League rivals should have won more major honours if that was the case. The revered Catalan manager gave a passionate defence of his club while pointing out those who have fallen short of expectations in recent years.

Man City are on the verge of securing the unprecedented feat of lifting the Premier League trophy for a fourth successive season. No other club in the history of the division has done this, but the Citizens are now two wins away from writing their names in the record books.

If they are to win their remaining fixtures against Tottenham and West Ham, it will mark City's sixth league triumph in Guardiola's eight years at the club. It is often suggested that the embarrassment of riches at the Spaniard's disposal is the main reason behind his success and, while the Manchester-based outfit have certainly spent a large amount of money since his arrival, the 53-year-old has dismissed the notion that this is the only reason he's found success in England.

Pep Guardiola's Net Spend Rant

He called out rivals' failures

Speaking ahead of his team's trip to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, where the Citizens don't have the best record, the former Barcelona boss was confident in his stance that his side's success hasn't turned the Premier League stale, despite the feeling of inevitability when it comes to Man City in the title race. Guardiola used the shortcomings of other top clubs in the league to make his point, as he claimed:

"It’s not boring. It’s difficult. Before it was the money. For that reason, Manchester United should have won all the titles, Chelsea - all the titles, Arsenal - all the titles. They spend as much money in the last five years as us. They should be there. They are not there."

Further supporting his point that football success isn't completely down to the amount of money a club can spend, he would go on to say (per BBC Sport): "For that reason, Girona shouldn’t be in the Champions League [next season] and Leicester should win the Premier League." View Guardiola's comments in the video below:

The experienced manager is correct in his assessment that Man United, Chelsea and Arsenal should have been the front-runners for all major prizes in recent years if money spent guaranteed success, as all three of those clubs have a higher net spend on transfers since 2015, shortly before Guardiola arrived in England.

Man City Close in on History

The Citizens have been in sensational form

The men in sky blue have made a habit of making history, having won their first Champions League trophy in the 2022-23 season as part of a wonderful treble success. City secured both the Premier League title and the FA Cup in one of the greatest club seasons in recent memory.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Only Sir Alex Ferguson (49) has won more major trophies as a manager than Pep Guardiola (38).

While they have spent a lot of money on transfers, it is fair to say rival clubs have done so too. The club have perhaps been more shrewd in the transfer market, with almost all players improving vastly after joining due to the incredible coaching abilities of their Spanish boss. Arsenal are breathing down their necks in the Premier League title race, but their destiny is in their own hands. The champions will start by trying to take all three points home from north London.