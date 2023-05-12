Pep Guardiola has hit out at the Premier League’s scheduling in his latest press conference, with his squad having just two full days between important fixtures against Everton and Real Madrid.

The Manchester City boss also moaned about the Eurovision Song Contest final, which in his eyes is partly responsible for their weekend fixture being played on Sunday.

Although Guardiola’s team were always set to face Everton on Sunday, the Spaniard appeared frustrated that the game could not be moved forward by a day after City advanced to the semi-finals of the Champions League.

Eurovision is being hosted in Liverpool’s M&S Bank Arena this year, and Merseyside Police are unable to supply staff for that event and a football match at Goodison Park on the same day.

What did Guardiola have to say about Man City's schedule?

Consequently, City will have just two days between the Premier League match and their crucial tie against Real, as they look to complete a sensational treble this season.

Their opponents on Wednesday, however, will have an extra day to recover, with Los Blancos playing Getafe on Saturday night.

A place in the final could be decided by the barest of margins, and a sharper team will be a big benefit for the Spanish giants.

And speaking ahead of City’s clash against Everton, Guardiola was clearly annoyed about the fixture congestion and that his Champions League opponents would have an advantage.

"I don't want to be distracted for Madrid, because I won’t have time," Guardiola said. "Well, not much, because we play on Sunday - thank you so much."

“I don't understand it, but I don't want to fight for that anymore," he went on to say.

“I don't understand it, but we have to adapt to it so… it doesn't matter, I don't fight the schedules: UEFA’s, Premier League’s and so on."

However, Guardiola disagreed with the notion that La Liga helped their clubs in European competitions more than the Premier League did.

“I'm pretty sure the Premier League wants to help the teams in the Premier League - I don't think they want to make it uncomfortable,” he said. “The problem is the schedule, the amount of competitions and games.

"We can't play Saturday because of Eurovision and we don’t have enough police to handle two important events at the same time. OK, we have to adapt. What can I do?”

He added: “France and Germany play Friday, here is the opposite. The Premier League is more important, the schedule is the schedule. Since day one I felt it, it's not going to change.”

Video: Guardiola isn't a fan of the Eurovision Song Contest

With so little time separating both games, could we see Pep rest some of his big names ahead of the second leg against Madrid?

If he does, Arsenal fans will hope that Everton can deal a hammer blow to City’s title hopes.

Just one point separates the top two teams, and although City have a game in hand, a loss at the weekend would give the Gunners a much-needed boost for the final games of the season.

﻿

The Toffees beating City won’t matter, however, if Arsenal do not come away with three points from their clash with Brighton later the same day.