Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has concerned fans over his response to being quizzed over the cuts and scratches on his face following his side’s last-ditch capitulation to Feyenoord in the Champions League on Tuesday night.

After going five matches in all competitions without a win, the Catalan was keen to get back to winning ways against the Dutch side. Thanks to Erling Haaland’s brace and a 50th-minute goal from Ilkay Gundogan, the home side went 3-0 up.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: City are the first team in Champions League history to be leading a match by three goals in the 75th minute and fail to win.

Appearing to be on course for a routine victory on home soil, Brian Priske’s men managed to net a trio of strikes in the final 15 minutes to span City’s winless streak across their last six outings – a new low in the 53-year-old’s managerial career.

Guardiola, who recently put pen to paper on a fresh two-year contract extension, cut an animated figure on the touchline after watching goals Anis Hadj Moussa, Santiago Gimenez and David Hancko suck the life and soul out of his players.

Emerging from the changing room for his post-match media duties, Guardiola was spotted with cuts and scratches on his face – most visibly, on his forehead – after yet another disappointing result for the reigning Premier League champions.

When quizzed about the origin of his facial marks, he revealed that the damage was, in fact, self-inflicted by saying, “With my finger, yeah, with my nail. I want to harm myself, yeah.”

He then rushed out of the Etihad Stadium press room, all while sporting a wry smile, saying “Good night.”

Fans – worried about the Catalan, widely regarded as one of the best football managers of all time, and his alarming behaviour – took to X (formerly Twitter) to voice their concerns. One simply said: “He needs help!”

Another commented, “This is incredibly worrying.” while a third supporter said “Pep needs to take a break. This is quite concerning behaviour.” On the way he left the interview in speedy fashion, another was left feeling uneasy. They wrote:

“Pep Guardiola is not alright. The way he says that and just walks off in the interview is just out right concerning.”

Another said: “It’s easy to make jokes about this sort of thing, but this is a man that’s had nothing but success in his career. This is a new level of low for him and it could seriously be affecting him. This is seriously worrying.”

Reflecting on football in general and how this would not be considered the norm in other workplaces, one insisted that Guardiola’s behaviour was ‘tough to watch’ and that the ex-Barcelona helmsman is in need of professional help.