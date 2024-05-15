Highlights Pep Guardiola has issued an update on Ederson's fitness after the goalkeeper was forced off the pitch during Manchester City's win against Tottenham.

The goalkeeper's injury was eye-related rather than a concussion, as was first feared.

Ederson also faced an unusual situation off the pitch when his phone number was leaked, and he received messages from Arsenal fans.

Pep Guardiola has given a fitness update on Ederson after the goalkeeper was forced off through injury during Manchester City's 2-0 win against Tottenham. The victory has moved the club within one win of securing the Premier League title as they moved two points clear of Arsenal.

The Brazilian made some important saves while on the pitch as the Citizens struggled to get up to speed in the match until the second half. Many of the senior members of the squad were making uncharacteristic mistakes and their 'keeper was called upon to make several key interventions.

He thwarted Heung-min Son just moments before the away team took the lead through Erling Haaland. Kevin De Bruyne's low cross was perfectly weighted to give the City forward an easy finish from yards out. Haaland doubled the champions' advantage in the dying moments of the game as he smashed home a penalty after Jeremy Doku was fouled by Pedro Porro.

Unfortunately, Ederson had already been withdrawn by the time the second goal went in after he suffered an injury in his attempts to keep his side in the lead. Stefan Ortega was on hand to step into the fold for the title-hopeful team.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: The game against Tottenham was the fourth time Ederson has been substituted due to injury in the 2023/24 season.

Pep Guardiola explained the nature of the problem

A nasty collision with Cristian Romero had the medical staff and surrounding players concerned about the shot-stopper's well-being. While he got to his feet after treatment and appeared determined to see out the remainder of the game, he was withdrawn by his manager shortly after.

Ederson was seen reacting furiously to the substitution as he even exchanged heated words with Pep Guardiola on the touchline. Matheus Nunes had to comfort his teammate as he burst into tears on the bench moments later.

Guardiola has since provided an update, confirming that the substitution was not due to a head injury, as was first feared. The Spaniard explained (per GOAL):

"Ederson did not have a concussion; he had a problem with his eye. He could not see properly, so the doctor said I should change him. He had a kick in the eye, and it is swollen. The doctor told me he needed to be replaced. I didn't have an alternative."

The choice to replace the Brazil international may have been crucial as Ortega stepped into the fray and was even more busy than his colleague had been. Two vital stops to deny Dejan Kulusevski and Son kept the Citizens ahead before Haaland's second.

Ederson's Phone Number Leaked

He saw the funny side

It's been an eventful couple of days for the goalkeeper, as he took to social media in the build-up to the Tottenham game to claim his phone number had been leaked. The 30-year-old attached a screenshot of some of the messages he received, with at least one coming from an Arsenal supporter. View the post below:

He will be hoping to be fit enough to take to the field on the final day of the 2023/24 Premier League season, as well as the FA Cup final against Manchester United, but will be hoping not to receive many more messages. These likely went a bit quiet after City reclaimed their lead at the top of the table.