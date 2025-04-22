Pep Guardiola has seen some of the greatest players of the past 30 years during both his playing and managerial career. He has managed Lionel Messi, coached against Cristiano Ronaldo, and even crossed paths with Diego Maradona.

To be classed as one of the finest players Guardiola has ever laid his eyes upon is a remarkable achievement in itself. That very honour was placed on the shoulders of one of England's greatest stars of all time back in 2014.

The current Manchester City boss was in charge of German giants Bayern Munich at the time. He was preparing the Bavarian outfit for a huge Champions League clash with Premier League side Manchester United, and Guardiola was full of praise for one of the Red Devils' biggest stars.

Guardiola: Wayne Rooney One of the Best I Have Seen

Extremely high praise from the ex-Barcelona hero