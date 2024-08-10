Highlights Pep Guardiola has hit back at spending complaints against Man City in response to concerns about rivals.

City's net spend under Guardiola is lower than Arsenal and United despite more overall spending.

The Spaniard stated that transfer spend is only news when it involves his club.

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has hit back at complaints over the Cityzen's spending in the transfer market in recent years. Ahead of Saturday's Community Shield against local rivals Manchester United, the Spaniard was asked if he was concerned about the way in which the Red Devils and fellow title rivals Arsenal have spent in order to try and claw back at City's dominance at the top of the Premier League.

In a bullish response, the 53-year-old admitted that he was concerned, but that he also had been for many years, believing that there has been an oversight on how much money the two sides part with, as it is only important news when it regards his club.

Guardiola Threatened by Arsenal and United's Spending

The tactician stated that their habits in the market have been the case for years

Speaking in his pre-match press conference ahead of the upcoming Manchester Derby, Guardiola fired back at reporters after suggesting people only discuss how much teams spend when it is his club that is conducting business:

"Yes, many years they have done it. Many years but it's not news. It's just when City spend money. Of course I am concerned for many years [about] how good they are. Because every year they are better and getting better. "You see Arsenal playing at the same level as last season, I saw the game against [Bayer] Leverkusen - they are on fire. Every year looks more difficult; United will be back, you know? They bought players and everyone wants the crown that we have [had] for four years."

Erik ten Hag's side made a big impression earlier in the window by bringing in Joshua Zirkzee from Bologna and signing teenage sensation Leny Yoro from under the noses of Real Madrid. Meanwhile, Mikel Arteta's Arsenal have made their loan deal for David Raya a permanent one, while also securing the services of Italian defender Riccardo Calafiori.

On the other hand, City have only recruited Brazilian winger Savinho, but have agreed to sell Julian Alvarez to Atletico Madrid.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Julian Alvarez's £81.5m pound deal would be the highest fee that Manchester City have ever received for a player.

City, Arsenal and United's Transfer Expenditure Compared

The Sky Blues have the fourth-highest net spend since Pep Guardiola arrived

City's expenditure has been a hot topic in recent months as they are being investigated for 115 potential breaches of financial fair play regulations. However, since the former Barcelona and Bayern Munich head coach arrived in England, the club have a net spend on transfer fees which is less than both United and Arsenal, as well as Chelsea.

Despite spending more than the two rivals Guardiola specifically targeted with his comments, their ability to get rid of players more efficiently has meant that their net spend is lower than that of the Red Devils and the Gunners.

Sales of the likes of Raheem Sterling to Chelsea and Ferran Torres Barcelona have combined to help raise more than £100m on their own.