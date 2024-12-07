Pep Guardiola has continued his recent feud with long-time rival Jose Mourinho as he fired back at the Portuguese's claims that Manchester City have not won any of their Premier League titles 'fairly'. Guardiola initially claimed that he didn't want to suffer a similar fate to the former Manchester United and Chelsea boss following 'sacked in the morning' chants, before suggesting that the two weren't the same as he had won double the number of English titles.

Mourinho responded to this jab, stating that he didn't "want to win by dealing with 150 lawsuits." Now, the Catalan has fired another return shot, suggesting that Mourinho is one of many hoping for his and City's downfall.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Guardiola has won 12 of his 25 meetings against Jose Mourinho.

Guardiola Fires Back at Mourinho

The Man City boss claimed that Mourinho wants to see his club in League One

Speaking prior to Manchester City's trip to Selhurst Park on Saturday, Guardiola apologised for upsetting Mourinho, but not without arguing that his fellow coach was one of many people who wanted to see City face punishment for their alleged 115 breaches of financial fair play. The former Barcelona boss stated:

"I was joking but he’s another one on the huge list who want the team in League One or the Conference. I would say to Jose the same: we are innocent until proven guilty. We will see what happens. "If I have offended him I’m so sorry, but it was a joke. The fact is he has three and I have six. This is a fact. Another one in this country and more around the world that want us at the bottom. It’s OK, it’s fine. I’ve said many times, wait for the sentence."

A conclusion in the ongoing trial against the defending champions isn't expected soon. The Times reports that a verdict is unlikely to be reached before the end of the 2024/25 season. However, according to a recent report from the Independent, the chances of expulsion from England's top flight are expected to be low.

Related Pep Guardiola gestures '6 Premier League Titles' to Liverpool fans Is Pep channeling his inner Mourinho and are we seeing some cinema unfold? Let us know your thoughts below.

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt - accurate as of 07/12/2024.