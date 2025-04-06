Pep Guardiola has slammed Manchester United fans for their 'lack of class' after Phil Foden was subjected to chants about his mother during the Manchester Derby on Sunday evening. The Red Devils faced Manchester City at Old Trafford, but the teams couldn't be separated as it finished 0-0 in a rather drab affair.

One of the biggest talking points coming out of the match was actually the chants that could be heard coming from the United fans and being aimed at Foden. The City star had a rough afternoon and failed to make much of an impact on the pitch. He struggled to get going and was dragged in the second half by Guardiola who was searching for a winner.

It's hardly surprising that he couldn't quite concentrate, though, considering the chants that he was being subjected to. Throughout the match at Old Trafford, the United fans could be heard chanting 'your mum is a fat s**g' at the Englishman. Now, his manager has commented on the situation and he did not hold back.

Guardiola Wasn't Happy With United Fans

He said they should be ashamed

Speaking after the match, Guardiola addressed a number of things, including the result. He also spoke about the chants that were being aimed at his player and he didn't hold back when criticising the United supporters for their actions. In a post-match interview, with quotes shared via the Express, he said: