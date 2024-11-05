Former Manchester United defender Patrice Evra has sparked debate online by claiming that Pep Guardiola has "killed football" during a recent discussion. The Catalan coach has become one of the very best managers there has ever been since arriving on the scene at Barcelona in the late 2000s, transforming the way modern football is played.

Guardiola’s recent achievements include him guiding Manchester City to the treble in 2023 and leading the Citizens to an unprecedented fourth consecutive league title. However, despite all his achievements, Evra believes that Guardiola has had a negative impact on the sport's culture.

Evra Criticises Coaches for Copying Guardiola

The Frenchman has claimed every player is trying to be a 'number 10'

Speaking on a podcast with former teammate Rio Ferdinand, Evra explained that the obsession with replicating Guardiola's style of football has ruined the game and could mean that maverick talents like Ronaldinho and Eden Hazard are eventually be phased out. The 43-year-old stated:

"I think Guardiola is one of the best managers, but Guardiola, he killed the game. And when I say that, people will think it's cause United and City. No, it's because now we've got robots. Academy players, everyone wants to play like Guardiola. The goalkeeper has to be a number 10. "A defender needs to tackle, put his head in, those kinds of things. Now everyone wants to play amazingly. This tiki-taka, only Guardiola can do it. "Why is everyone copying Guardiola? We have no creativity. We have no genius anymore. You will never see a player like Ronaldinho anymore, or Hazard. Because, when he's young, those coaches will tell him 'if you don't pass the ball, I'll put you on the bench.'"

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Since Pep Guardiola's arrival at Manchester City, the Cityzen's have averaged 66.79% possession across his eight full Premier League seasons in charge, more than any other team.

A similar sentiment was shared by another Manchester United alumni in the form of ex-USMNT goalkeeper Tim Howard. Speaking on the United States' failure at the Copa America, Howard claimed that Guardiola's style of play has taught everyone that they should play football in a certain way.

The former Evertonian believes that this approach cost Gregg Berhalter his job as national team head coach and completely went against what he believed the USMNT represented. Howard also went on to say that he believed that only three teams in the world were effectively able to play the Guardiola style of football.

