Highlights Pep Guardiola is reportedly set to leave Manchester City in 2025.

The Spaniard has dominated the Premier League since joining City in 2016, winning six league titles.

City could consider Xabi Alonso or Michel as his replacement.

Pep Guardiola is expected to leave Manchester City at the end of next season, according to reports. Guardiola has been at City since 2016 and has enjoyed a period of dominance in the Premier League - one that had only previously been achieved by Sir Alex Ferguson.

In his eight seasons as City boss, Guardiola has won six league titles as well as two FA Cups, four League Cups and a Champions League. Guardiola's current contract at the Etihad expires after the 2024-25 season, and the Daily Mail say he is unlikely to pen a renewal, despite the club's desire to keep him.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Of the managers who have taken charge of more than 10 games, Pep Guardiola has the highest win percentage in Premier League history (73.9 per cent).

Possible Replacements

Huge shoes to fill

It is reported that Michel, the manager of City Football Group-owned Girona, could be considered as Guardiola's replacement, while Julian Nagelsmann and Xabi Alonso are mentioned as potential candidates. Roberto De Zerbi is admired by Guardiola, although it is not clear how much of a say the Catalan will have on the identity of his successor.

News of Guardiola's potential departure could give other teams a shot in the arm given how dominant his City side has been in recent years. City have won the Premier League title in six of the last seven seasons, with only Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool getting their hands on the crown in that period.

Prior to joining City, the longest period Guardiola had ever spent managing one club was four years. The former midfielder was at Barcelona between 2008 and 2012, before spending three years at Bayern Munich between 2013 and 2016.

Eight-Year Stay Has Put Doubts to Bed

Klopp exit leaves Pep as league's longest-serving boss

With his eight-year stint at City, Guardiola has long since firmly put to bed any suggestion that he is a manager with a short shelf life. Jurgen Klopp's departure from Liverpool means Guardiola is now the longest-serving manager in the Premier League, as well as the second longest-serving manager in England's top four divisions, behind Harrogate Town manager Simon Weaver.

It is testament to how good a side Guardiola has built at City that winning the Premier League and nothing else is viewed as a minor disappointment. City were hot favourites to emerge with a league and cup double for a second successive season but they never hit their straps in a final that was decided by strikes from United's teenage pair Alejandro Garnacho and Kobbie Mainoo.

City saw a host of experienced stars leave the club following their Treble success last season, with Ilkay Gundogan and Riyad Mahrez among the high-profile departures. Bernardo Silva has previously looked to leave City and that may finally happen this year, with a £50million release clause in his contract becoming active this summer. There is also said to be interest from Saudi Arabia in goalkeeper Ederson and midfielder Kevin De Bruyne, who turns 34 next year.