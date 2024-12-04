Key Takeaways Both Liverpool and Manchester City were interested in signing Leroy Sane, but the German chose a move to the latter.

Sane revealed that a conversation with Pep Guardiola was integral to his choice.

The transfer would later impact Liverpool's transfer business, which resulted in thrilling contests between the two sides.

Even after almost five years away from the club, Leroy Sane is still recognised as an icon by Manchester City fans. During his four-year stint at the Etihad Stadium, the explosive German winger won two Premier League titles, an FA Cup, and three League Cups. With 39 goals and 43 assists in 135 appearances, he was one of the early superstars of the Pep Guardiola era.

However, Sane didn't just feel the influence of Guardiola on the pitch. In fact, had it not been for the Spaniard, he may never have ended up playing in the sky blue shirt of the Cityzens, because there was another club that was closing in on a deal for him back in 2016.

Described as 'phenomenal', the German, who was a young starlet at Schalke before making waves in England, rejected Liverpool to join forces with Guardiola at City. Now showcasing his skills at Bayern Munich, Sane played a pivotal role in City's historic 'Centurions' title-winning campaign in 2017/18. In a revelation made back in 2018, he admitted he had the opportunity to be part of Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool revolution, but opted for the Etihad Stadium instead.

Why Leroy Sane Chose Man City Over Liverpool

A conversation with the City boss is all that it took to change his mind

Guardiola urged Leroy Sane to emulate Lionel Messi's style of play after the German star rejected Liverpool in favour of a move to Manchester City, the Express reported. The former Schalke winger, who was highly sought after for his remarkable talent as a youngster, chose to join Guardiola at City in 2016 for a transfer fee of £37 million.

Speaking to the Guardian, Sane said: "Yes, I was also talking with them. Jurgen was calling me too, talking to me. That was before I joined City." He also praised Klopp's work and character, adding, "He did a good job at [Borussia] Dortmund – I met him when he was there. He's a good guy, nice guy – honest. He [has] worked well with Liverpool."

Justifying his decision to pick the Cityzens over the Reds, though, the German pointed towards the conversation he had with Klopp's ultimate adversary as the determining factor. A piece of advice that resonated deeply with him, Guardiola exhorted him to emulate the playing style - not the unparalleled skill - of Lionel Messi. He recounted:

"I needed a little time to settle, to know the Premier League, the people here, how they are and to know the players. I had to find my confidence. Pep told me to play with freedom like [Lionel] Messi, not like Messi – it's impossible. Be free like Messi, have fun, do things like he wants from a striker like the end of the space [near goal] – take the option to shoot or give an assist."

This nudge towards creative freedom is what made Sane pick City in the first place. But it also led to a fruitful tenure with the club, and ever since he returned to Germany in the shape of Bayern Munich in 2020, he has been linked with a move back to the Premier League.

Sane's Transfer Intensified a New Premier League Rivalry

It led to the Sadio Mane transfer that made Liverpool vs City so thrilling

While Klopp missed out on signing Sane, it only fuelled the intense rivalry between Liverpool and City, which has become one of the most electrifying contests in Premier League history. Failure to bring Sane to Anfield led to the arrival of Sadio Mane instead, who went on to become one of the Reds' best bits of business under Klopp, so both teams bolstered their attacking departments regardless.

In two of the three seasons that Sane played at Man City, the top two of the Premier League was occupied by the club he rejected and the club he joined. Notably, in the 2018/19 campaign, just one point separated the two, as it seemed to be his transfer catalysed a four-year period where nobody else could touch the two at the top.

Exciting, attacking football was the order of the day while Liverpool and City dominated English football, with Sane, Sergio Aguero, and Riyad Mahrez pulling the strings for the serial champions, and Mane, Roberto Firmino, and Mohamed Salah doing their utmost best to disrupt the one-way traffic.

In the end, the decision to choose Manchester City as his destination was the right one for Sane. He won more trophies, while his companionship with Guardiola gave him a good footing for the rest of his career. At Bayern Munich, the 28-year-old has scored 51 goals and provided 50 assists in 190 appearances, as his output since making the move has never let up.