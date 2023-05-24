Pep Guardiola has enjoyed an extraordinary season with Manchester City.

The 52-year-old led City to their third consecutive Premier League title earlier this month.

The Citizens could end the season with a historic treble.

They have booked their spot in the FA Cup final, which they will contest against Manchester United on June 3.

City will then bid to win their first Champions League title against Inter Milan on June 10.

Pep Guardiola makes acting debut on Ted Lasso

Guardiola has now made his acting debut in the US TV show Ted Lasso.

The incredibly popular sports comedy-drama series follows American football coach, Ted Lasso, played by Jason Sudeikis.

Lasso is manager of fictional Premier League side AFC Richmond and, in the most recent episode of the show (season 3, episode 11), his side come up against Guardiola's Man City.

AFC Richmond win 2-0 at the Etihad Stadium and, after the game, Lasso shares a moment with Guardiola on the touchline. You can watch their exchange below...

"Good game. Congratulations." Guardiola says while shaking hands with Lasso after the game.

Lasso replies: “I gotta be honest with ya, you’re a tough guy to beat, man."

“Nah, don’t worry about the wins or losses," Guardiola said in response. "Just help these guys be the best version of themselves on and off the pitch. This, at the end, is the most important thing."

The Catalan manager then 'reunited' with Jamie Tartt, who used to play for City in the fictional show, before going down the tunnel.

Not only is Guardiola the world's best manager, he's also a fine actor. Is there anything he can't do?!

What next for Guardiola and Man City?

Guardiola will return to football management on Wednesday evening when City travel to the south coast to take on Brighton & Hove Albion.

City then finish their Premier League campaign away at Brentford on Sunday afternoon.