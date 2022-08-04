Key Takeaways Pep Guardiola has managed some of the very best players during his managerial career, including Lionel Messi.

The Argentine starred under Guardiola's tutelage, winning four Ballon d'Or awards during their time together.

Footage shows the Catalan coach telling his Manchester City team exactly what makes the forward the best he's worked with.

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola knows a thing or two about managing world-class players. Before settling at the Etihad Stadium, the revered Catalan coach had the privilege of leading Barcelona and Bayern Munich - two other giants of European football.

Widely regarded as one of the best coaches of the 21st century - and arguably the greatest of all time - Guardiola has worked with the likes of Kevin De Bruyne, Erling Haaland, Robert Lewandowski, and Andres Iniesta. All of these players are among the biggest talents modern football has ever seen. However, even these superstars can't compare to the greatest individual Guardiola has ever watched over: Lionel Messi.

Under Guardiola's guidance, Messi cemented himself as the best player in the world, winning his first four Ballon d'Or awaeds while thriving under the former midfielder's mentorship. His appreciation for the great man is limitless, having previously labelled him as the greatest manager in the world. However, the feeling between the pair is mutual, as fascinating footage from a Pep Guardiola team talk from 2021 has showcased.

Related Lionel Messi Came Close to Premier League Move Extracts from Pep Guardiola's book have revealed just how close Lionel Messi came to a Premier League transfer.

What Pep Guardiola Said to Man City Players About Messi

The manager showered his former star with praise during a team talk

While the Argentinian magician is often praised for his quick feet, agility, and ability to score from anywhere, it was a different side of Messi that made him the best in Guardiola's eyes. In an episode of the documentary series 'Together: Champions Again!', a snippet of a half-time team talk was shown, with Guardiola criticising his players for not being ruthless enough during a Champions League tie away at Club Brugge.

This led to Guardiola going off script and detailing why he believed Messi was the best player in the world, as it was for reasons that his side were lacking in. He explained:

"Do you know why Messi is the best player I’ve ever seen in my life? Because he is a competitor. He’s an animal. And now, we pass the ball we take a look. When you pass the ball, attack here! "You have to score the goals, guys! Messi passes the ball and goes in like a machine. He smells the goal! And you have to cross it and you have to arrive."

Watch the fascinating clip below. Futher proof that Guardiola might be the biggest Messi fan of them all.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Lionel Messi scored 211 goals and managed 94 assists in 219 games under Pep Guardiola.

City Responded Well to Guardiola's Analysis

The Citizen's secured a comfortable victory

Explaining how Messi scores so many goals clearly had the desired effect for Guardiola, whose side netted three more times before full-time to secure an emphatic 5-1 victory. Algerian superstar Riyad Mahrez led the way with two strikes, including one from the penalty spot. The night also saw the first ever European goal for Cole Palmer, who would go on to become one of the Premier League's best players following his move to Chelsea in 2023.

City finished the 2021-22 Champions League group stages top of Group A, one point above Messi's PSG side that also boasted the likes of Kylian Mbappe and Neymar. However, both teams were eliminated from Europe's premier club competition by eventual winners Real Madrid in the knockout stages.

Related Cristiano Ronaldo vs Lionel Messi Debate Answered by 16 Premier League Stars Trent Alexander--Arnold, Declan Rice, Kevin De Bruyne and Bruno Fernandes are among the players that have had their say.

No One Competes With Messi According to Guardiola

The manager has often been complimentary about his former star

The footage of Guardiola's team talk is far from the first time that he has suggested that Messi is the greatest to ever play the beautiful game. The former Spain international explained during a press conference following the 2022 World Cup that Argentina winning the tournament only cemented the famous number 10's status:

"Everyone has an opinion but nobody can doubt that he [Lionel Messi] is there, with the greatest of all time. For me, I said many times, he is the best. It would be difficult to understand that a player can compete with what he has done in the last 50 to 70 years.

"With the people who saw Pele or [Alfredo] Di Stefano or [Diego] Maradona, their opinions are often sentimental. If he [Messi] had not won the World Cup, my opinion about what he has done for world football, it wouldn’t have changed absolutely anything. Of course, for him it’s the final achievement of an incredible career.”

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt - accurate as of 19/10/2024.