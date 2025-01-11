Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola, in his post-match interview after cruising to an 8-0 FA Cup victory over Salford City, suggested that seasoned defender Kyle Walker was not present for their latest outing after recently asking to explore options of moving onto pastures new.

On Saturday evening, the four-in-a-row Premier League champions produced a rampant display on home soil as they thrashed League Two outfit Salford - but Walker, who has played for the club since 2017, was nowhere to be seen as they secured passage into the next round.

Opting for a three-man defence, the Catalan native lined up with James O'Reilly, Nathan Ake and Jamal Simpson-Pusey as he named a weakened starting XI given the nature of the competition.

According to Sam Lee, The Athletic’s Manchester City correspondent, Guardiola explained Walker’s absence by suggesting that the two had recently been discussing all aspects of his future and the latter had ‘asked to explore options’ to spend the twilight period of his career elsewhere.

“Well… two days ago, Kyle asked to explore the options to play abroad to end his career.”

Since moving from Tottenham Hotspur seven years ago, the 34-year-old has been nothing short of instrumental to the Etihad Stadium-based outfit's dominance of the English top flight and has become one of the greatest right-backs in the long and storied history of the Premier League.