Phil Foden was named last year's PFA Player of the Year but his time in Pep Guardiola's starting lineup should be over after another ineffective display in Manchester City's 1-0 defeat to Nottingham Forest. His manager's patience is running out amid a fall from grace this season.

The 24-year-old has failed to replicate his mesmerizing performances from last season, which saw him bag 19 goals and eight assists in 35 Premier League games. It was undoubtedly his best season to date, but he's headed for the chop following City's defeat to Forest, where he failed to impose himself on the game.

Callum Hudson-Odoi grabbed the only goal of the game in the 83rd minute, firing past Ederson at his near post to give Nuno Espirito Santo's men all three points. It was a damaging defeat for the Cityzens, and Guardiola may now need to wield the axe on Foden, who he previously hailed as 'the most talented player' he's ever come across.

Guardiola Must Get Tough With Out-Of-Form Foden

The England international was quiet throughout at the City Ground

Foden is one of English football's most celebrated talents but he's struggling to live up to that moniker this season, with his Forest showing summing up a nosedive from his stellar 2023-24 campaign. While he has managed a respectable seven goals and two assists in 24 league games, he hasn't displayed the domineering creativity and game-changing talent of last year.

The six-time Premier League champion lasted 69 minutes before Guardiola changed things, bringing on Kevin De Bruyne. He didn't manage a single shot, won his one ground duel and lost possession on six occasions with a lacklustre outing that has become all too familiar this season.

Foden's enormous talent is why many expect to see more from him, and a spell on the substitutes' bench will give him a fresh mindset to reignite his form. He recently blamed a poor season on mental fatigue, suggesting Gareth Southgate's decision to start him 'out of position' on the left at Euro 2024 was 'frustrating'.

A creative gem of the City academy graduate's ilk should be adaptable enough to thrive on either wing. He's shown he can do it before with five goals and four assists in 16 league games from the left wing in 2022-23. There's no excuse for his ineffectiveness against Forest, as he played in one of the 10 roles alongside Bernardo Silva.

Journalist Highlights Foden Confidence Issue

