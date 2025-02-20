Pep Guardiola has come in for heavy criticism online after seeing his Manchester City side exit the Champions League against Real Madrid with a relative whimper. The Spanish tactician had already admitted the Premier League title is beyond the Citizens, meaning the FA Cup is the club's last chance at silverware.

Kylian Mbappe secured Real Madrid's place in the Round of 16 with a sublime hat-trick, while the 2023 winners of the competition crashed out without putting up much of a fight. Guardiola wasn't shy about letting the world know that his side were second best on the night, as he claimed:

"Tonight the best team won, that’s simple. Real Madrid were the best team and they won, it’s deserved."

Now left in a real scrap to qualify for Europe's elite competition next season, Man City fans have grown concerned with the way the season is heading under Guardiola. It's the first time he's faced adversity since arriving in England in 2016, but many think it's his own doing.

Manchester City's Nightmare Season

Guardiola has yet to turn the tide

A huge effort was made in the January transfer window to provide Guardiola with a platform to turn the club's fortunes around. Omar Marmoush, Abdukodir Khusanov, Nico Gonzalez and Vitor Reis were all signed with the view of bolstering the ranks.

The loss of Ballon d'Or winner Rodri in the opening weeks of the season certainly had a lasting impact on how the campaign has gone, but Guardiola hasn't yet been able to fill that gap in his team. The metronomic Spaniard was the glue holding everything together and his absence highlighted deeper issues within the squad than anyone had realised.

Players like Kevin De Bruyne, Bernardo Silva and Kyle Walker showed signs of their powers diminishing with age. While Walker has since moved on,