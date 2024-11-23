Manchester City's terrible form continued on Saturday night as they were thrashed 4-0 by Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League. The two sides faced off at the Etihad and it was the visitors who came out on top, extending City's disastrous run of losses to five straight.

The international break came at the perfect time for City, who had hit a rough patch, losing four straight matches for the first time in Pep Guardiola's managerial career. The rest looked to have worked wonders for them too, as they came racing out of the blocks against Spurs and started the game on the front foot.

They dominated proceedings for the first 10 minutes and Erling Haaland had two glorious opportunities to find the back of the net, but then, seemingly out of nowhere, James Maddison got on the end of a Dejan Kulusevski cross and volleyed the ball past Ederson to give the visitors the lead.

Things only got worse from there for City too, as less than 10 minutes later, Spurs capitalised on a mistake at the back and Maddison got his second goal of the game to double his side's advantage, before Pedro Porro added a third in the second half and Brennan Johnson rounded things off at the death. It was the worst way to celebrate Guardiola's recent contract extension and it was an awful showing from the home side, but one player in particular stood out for his disastrous night and that was Ilkay Gundogan.

City Fans Think It's Time to Drop Gundogan

They haven't been impressed with the midfielder

Earlier this year, Gundogan rejoined City after a year with Barcelona and the news was met with joy and excitement from the club's fans. They were thrilled to see their beloved hero and former captain returning to the Etihad, but things have turned sour quite quickly. Following his performance against Spurs, fans took to social media to make their feelings clear on the German and it wasn't pretty.

One fan accused the midfielder of 'giving up' when defending against Maddison before his goal, and highlighted how much Rodri's absence hurt the team, saying: "City struggling so much without Rodri it's actually crazy. Gundogan just giving up on following Maddison's run there."

Another supporter pointed out his role in one of Tottenham's goals and said: "Gundogan not marking his man which led to a goal. Classic."

Despite only spending a season away from England, the former Borussia Dortmund man isn't on the same level as he once was and one City fan highlighted that, posting: "This Gundogan is not the one that left Manchester City." Other spectators commented on Barcelona's 'masterstroke' decision to let the midfielder leave last summer, with one saying: "Tell you what, Deco letting Gundogan go seems more and more like a masterstroke with each passing day. Dude is completely cooked," while another posted: "Never mind dodging a bullet with Gundogan, we dodged an entire f***ing nuke."

It was certainly a night to forget for Gundogan.

Gundogan's Performance Against Spurs

He had a nightmare

On the surface, some of the comments about Gundogan may seem a little harsh, but considering how poor he was against Spurs, it's hard to blame fans. The midfielder was a step behind his opponents all night, struggling to get back and offer anything defensively. He was regularly beaten in the middle of the park and lost possession on six separate occasions.

He played a hand in two of Tottenham's goals too. His failure to properly mark Maddison ultimately allowed to Englishman to get in behind the defence and find the back of the net. His lackadaisical defending also allowed Porro to find space in the area and bag Tottenham's third of the night.

It was a rough showing overall, but that's something fans have slowly begun to get used to since his return and it's time for Guardiola to look at other options.

Gundogan's City Return

Things have been rough

While it was initially met with a positive reaction when Gundogan returned to the Etihad last summer, things have quickly fallen apart and it's become clear that he's not quite the same player he was when he departed in 2023. The midfielder was once one of City's most important players and had the ability to win matches on his own. He's considered one of the greatest German footballers to ever play in the Premier League.

Now, he's a shell of that star and at 34 years old, he's very much looking his age. This season, he's averaging a WhoScore rating of 6.62, almost 0.5 lower than his previous average during his last full campaign in the Premier League. Aging is only natural. It happens to everybody. Unfortunately for Gundogan and City, it seems as though his best years are behind him and his days in the team may be numbered.

All statistics courtesy of SofaScore & WhoScored and accurate as of 23/11/2024