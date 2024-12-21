Having played the majority of his career – 443 games, to be precise – for a club the sheer size and stature of Barcelona, former central midfielder and current Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has played and managed in some of the world’s biggest and greatest stadiums. With a stint at Bayern Munich as well, the Spaniard has one hell of a glittering CV.

Not just in the Premier League, with Anfield and St James’ Park among those with the best atmospheres in British football, but on the European stage, too, the brains behind City's unprecedented four-peat has had the pleasure - or potential displeasure - of turning out at San Siro, Signal Iduna Park, and the like.

However, there is one stadium - which is sadly now demolished in cruel favour of a modernised, yet arguably soulless, bowl - that stands out as the home of the best atmosphere that Guardiola has ever had the privilege of witnessing.

Pep Guardiola Named Stadium With Best Atmosphere

Ahead of Bayern Munich's Champions League semi-final clash with Atletico Madrid back in 2016, Guardiola was quick to lay praise on the atmosphere that the Spanish club's old home, the Vicente Calderon, was able to generate on matchdays. As per Football Espana, he said:

“We need to focus in the two games. [On the Vicente Calderon], it’s perhaps the best atmosphere in Europe. [Atleti’s] fans support their team for 90 minutes."

The revered Catalan coach's prediction that it would be a tough match proved accurate. Bayern ultimately lost 1-0 in both legs, with Yannick Carrasco scoring the decisive goal at the Vicente Calderon. Atletico Madrid would go on to lose the final to their more dominant neighbours, Real Madrid, and Diego Simeone remains one of the few lasting memories from that Champions League campaign.

Today, Atletico play their home matches at the Metropolitano Stadium. Opened in 2017, the new stadium boasts an improved capacity of 70,000, but anyone connected with the club will tell you that the heart of Atletico still lies in their old home, as the new venue has yet to capture the same charm as its predecessor.