Summary Guardiola's influence on football history is felt globally, not just due to trophies, but also as a trailblazer.

The Catalan-born boss has worked with and faced some of the finest players to ever grace a football pitch.

There was only one player who came to mind when Guardiola was asked to name the football GOAT.

There are very few coaches who can claim to have left such an indelible mark on football as Pep Guardiola. And not just in modern times (he's definitely one of the best managers in the business today), but in history in general.

The Catalan-born genius is not one of those who ‘only’ won trophies; he is also a trailblazer. A thinker on the game whose influence is felt in every corner of the globe. Just look at the number of his peers who cite him as a role model, and you'll see for yourself. A reputation built up over the years, which has taken him to the bench of the world's greatest clubs, where he has shaped some of the best teams in history.

But perhaps this adventure would not have been as great, or at least as fruitful, if he had not, in the course of his career, had to coach some of the greatest players in the history of the beautiful game. Each in their own way, these immeasurable talents have earned him a place in the footballing pantheon.

However, one player has had more of an impact on Guardiola than all the others. A genius whom the three-time Champions League winner now considers to be his GOAT - the greatest player of all time.

An admiration that the manager has never hidden