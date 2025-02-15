Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has previously revealed which former Manchester United player he would have loved to have coached in his career. Despite managing their bitter city rivals Man City, the former Barcelona boss has a clear respect and admiration for the successes of the Red Devils in the past.

Before he arrived in England, United were experiencing life after Sir Alex Ferguson, who is regarded as one of the greatest British managers of all time. His spell at the club brought untold success and legacy, including 13 Premier League titles.

Since Guardiola's arrival, he has embarked on his own success mission, dominating English football in a manner that Ferguson never did - winning four consecutive league titles. Those season triumphs have since culminated in six league titles in seven years, including a historic treble, matching the great Scotsman's past achievement.

In 2017, when Guardiola was at the beginning of his journey, he was asked a question at a Rory McIlroy charity event in Belfast by actor and United fan James Nesbitt, about which past United player he would have loved to manage.

Guardiola Names Paul Scholes as Player He Wanted To Manage

He previously called him the 'best of his generation'

He replied: "Ah, Paul Scholes. My favourite player." For those who don't know, Guardiola had previously spoken out about the United legend, having named him the 'best of his generation' and how he would have loved to play alongside him. While manager of Barcelona, Guardiola hailed the United legend:

"Of everyone at Manchester United, I would choose Scholes - he is the best midfielder of his generation. I would like to play next to him. Scholes and Giggs are also great players, the reference point of the team. United have a great team, and they like to play good football."

In recent years, Guardiola complimented Scholes once again when he was asked to settle the infamous midfield debate that rages on between fans over who was the best midfielder out of the trio of Scholes, Steven Gerrard and Frank Lampard.

Speaking to Rio Ferdinand in 2022 on his podcast, he gave a definitive and respectful answer to the age-old debate. "All respect to Frank [Lampard], to Steven [Gerrard] but Paul Scholes is my favourite one. I love it. I think he had everything but the other two, come on, Frank and Steven Gerrard changed this… Paul Scholes is my favourite."

Scholes, who managed 716 appearances for United, scored 155 times, provided 83 assists and won 25 trophies across his legendary career at his boyhood club. His name is etched in United history, making the third-most appearances of all time, beaten only by Bobby Charlton and Ryan Giggs.

Plenty of football legends have given Scholes his flowers. With some being the very best of all time, including Zinedine Zidane. The Frenchman once said: "My toughest opponent? Scholes of Manchester. He is the complete midfielder. Scholes is undoubtedly the greatest midfielder of his generation."

While even Lionel Messi was once quoted as saying: "At La Masia, his name was mentioned a lot. He’s a teacher," further enhancing his reputation. Undoubtedly one of the greatest midfielders in England's history, it is simply a crime that he only featured in the PFA Team of the Year on two occasions. Regardless, his career speaks for itself.