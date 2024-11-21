Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola lambasted star man Phil Foden for his ‘unacceptable mistake’ in the 2023/24 Premier League season and a brief snippet from the club’s new documentary, particularly of the Catalan's X-rated rant, has emerged.

Guardiola, who has reportedly agreed a one-year extension with his contract now set to expire in June 2026, is well-known as a hot-headed boss, capable of turning in an instance as a means of getting his message/instructions across to his players.

And in a teaser for the reigning Premier League champions’ documentary, named ‘Together: 4-In-A-Row’, viewers have been given an insight into Guardiola’s dressing room with a rant directed towards last season’s Premier League Player of the Year, Foden.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Guardiola is the first manager in Premier League history to win four titles on the bounce (20/21, 21/22, 22/23, 23/24).

Giving Stockport-born Foden – who conceded a last-minute penalty against Crystal Palace in December 2023 – a fierce telling-off after their 2-2 draw with the capital club, leaving them three points behind table-topping Liverpool, Guardiola roared:

“Phil, in the f***ing 18-yard box, you do not punch the opponent. It’s unacceptable, Phil Foden, unacceptable."

He continued by addressing the whole squad and their lack of application: “You are not boys, you are not teenagers. Did I say something when you dropped points against Tottenham and Liverpool, did I say something? Did I blame you?”

The rest of the harangue is practically inaudible due to the unload of swearing and Guardiola failing to get his message across thanks to his overwhelming feeling of anger. Watch the full rant below:

On his tendency to give dressing room-based tirades, the 53-year-old – considered to be one of the best managers of the 21st century – has insisted he is now proud of losing his head and passing his emotions on to his players.

"I’m not really proud sometimes, most of the time right after the game, when I’m angry with my emotions, I pass it on to the players."

Referencing his post-match expletive scolding of Foden, Guardiola suggested that he is merely a human being who makes mistakes but reiterated his point that the 24-year-old magician was at fault.

"I am a human being; I make mistakes, but I don’t like that,” the serial winner stated. “In that moment, 10 men down and then giving away an unnecessary penalty, sometimes I cannot control myself either.”