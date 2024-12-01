Pep Guardiola and Manchester City continued their winless Premier League streak in a 2-0 loss to table-topping Liverpool in the final outing of the weekend. In the game's concluding moments, the Catalan's reaction to home fans chanting "You're getting sacked in the morning!" has gone viral.

Unable to stop the rot against Feyenoord in the Champions League on Wednesday, conceding three goals in the last 15 minutes to draw 3-3 with the Dutch side, the reigning Premier League champions fielded a team without creator-in-chief, Kevin De Bruyne.

A first win in all competitions since 26 October when Erling Haaland’s fifth-minute goal saw them reign victorious over Southampton would have shot the club back up into second place behind Arne Slot’s Reds. They, however, remain in joint-fifth with 23 points from 13 outings.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Guardiola has never been on a longer winless streak (six games) in his managerial career.

Courtesy of forward Cody Gakpo, Liverpool broke the deadlock in the 12th minute as the Dutchman latched on the end of Mohamed Salah’s teasing delivery to the back post before the Egyptian converted from the spot 12 minutes shy of the full-time whistle to double their cushion.

Guardiola, despite recently putting pen to paper on a two-year contract extension with the club, has been under increasing pressure after failing to record a victory since late October - as mentioned earlier - and things, from an on-the-pitch perspective, are not looking fruitful.

With the score poised at 2-0 to Slot and his entourage and a comeback on away turf looking more and more unlikely for the 53-year-old and his out-of-sorts team, he was subject to an array of chants from the home contingent. They, by virtue of the increasing heat on his shoulders, shouted: "You're getting sacked in the morning!"

In response, the former Bayern Munich and Barcelona helmsman - all while sporting a wry smile - reminded the Anfield faithful of his previous achievements (most notably, their six Premier League titles) by putting up six fingers, five on one hand and one on the other.

Following the final whistle, with Manchester City now 11 points behind the league leaders, Guardiola and his players thanked the following fans for their undying support and repeated his gesture as a nudge to what he and the team have achieved in tandem since he arrived in England's top division in the summer of 2016.