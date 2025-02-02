Pep Guardiola has responded to Myles Lewis-Skelly mimicking Erling Haaland with his goal celebration during Arsenal's 5-1 victory over Manchester City on Sunday. The teenager scored the Gunners' third goal of the game and his first professional career goal, celebrating by recreating the Norwegian striker's famous meditation pose.

In the hours since the game, Haaland's father has responded to the youngster's actions and Arsenal's subsequent post on social media. Now, Guardiola has had his say, giving a cryptic response when asked about the mockery of his £525,000-per-week frontman.

Guardiola Offers Cryptic Response to Lewis-Skelly Celebration

The City manager walked out of his press conference after giving his answer

When asked about the celebration at the end of his post-match press conference, Guardiola stated that he had not seen it before turning to his press officer and asking if he liked the Catalan's response to the question:

"Oh I didn't see it. I didn't see them do that. That's good. So he did Haaland's celebration? They have done it? That's good. Thank you guys. "Did you like my answer?"

While being told about what Lewis-Skelly did for the first time, Guardiola sat in silent deliberation for an extended period before saying 'that's good,' implying he was thinking carefully about his response.

It was just one of a number of incidents that didn't go the Norway international's way at the Emirates. Despite scoring the goal to pull the visitors level, he was targeted by Arsenal fans and players alike, with defender Gabriel spotted celebrating in his face following Martin Odegaard's opener.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Haaland touched the ball just nine times in the 5-1 defeat against Arsenal, averaging one touch every 10 minutes.

The animosity towards the 24-year-old in North London stemmed from his actions in the reverse fixture back in September. City managed to snatch a point away from Mikel Arteta's side in the final seconds, despite the Gunners having to play more than 45 minutes with ten men following Leandro Trossard's red card.

After the game, Haaland was seen telling Arteta to stay humble, a remark that has been repeatedly referenced throughout City’s appalling form ever since.

All statistics courtesy of Sofascore - accurate as of 02/02/2025.