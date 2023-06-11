Pep Guardiola has revealed that Sir Alex Ferguson sent a message to him in the morning ahead of Manchester City’s Champions League final.

And the gesture from the Manchester United legend was made even sweeter by City’s victory against Inter.

Despite not looking their sharpest in Istanbul and losing key player Kevin De Bruyne to injury in the first half, City’s quality told in the end.

Midfielder Rodri gave them the lead just beyond the hour mark when he clattered a loose ball into the net from just inside the penalty area.

It could have been a very different night had the Italian side taken some of their chances though.

Romelu Lukaku proved to be a hero for City on the night, blocking an effort on the line and also missing a glorious chance to equalise.

In the end, though, City were able to cling on to secure the trophy that has eluded them for so long.

Guardiola’s team have looked a class above the rest in recent months, picking up the Premier League trophy and FA Cup along the way as well.

Lifting the Champions League meant that they completed an incredible treble, becoming only the second English team to do so after Man United’s famous 1998/99 campaign.

Guardiola reacts to Ferguson’s classy message

And after the game, City manager Guardiola revealed that the manager of that United side had taken time to drop him a message just hours before kick-off.

After managing United for almost 27 years, there is no love between Ferguson and City. The iconic manager could not hide his true feelings when naming Guardiola the best coach of the year last month.

But after City’s historic victory, the Spanish coach revealed that he had received a message from the only other man to manage an English treble-winning team.

“It’s an honour for me to be alongside Sir Alex Ferguson,” he said. “I have to say that I got a message from him this morning in my phone that touched me a lot.

“So it is an honour for me to be with him in this place.”

Video: Guardiola reacts to touching message

A touch of class from the former United manager.

Guardiola became the first coach to complete a treble at two clubs by winning his first Champions League since 2011.

Quite an achievement for the 52-year-old, who reflected on both the victory and City’s treble success after the game.

“This competition is a coin [toss]. But we were there,” he said, as per Sky Sports. “I think it was written in the stars this season that it belonged to us and we did it.

“The momentum started winning the Premier League, then the FA Cup, and now we finish here.

“Winning this competition and the treble is so difficult, and that is why today is not important the way. It is just to do it.”