Key Takeaways Pep Guardiola has won six out of the last seven Premier League titles at Manchester City.

He has enjoyed dominant records against both Chelsea and Arsenal.

Guardiola has struggled against Tottenham and Liverpool, winning only once in nine matches at Anfield.

Pep Guardiola has won 18 trophies at Manchester City since joining the club eight years ago, including six Premier League titles. In the 2023/24 campaign, the Sky Blues became the first side in English history to win four league titles in a row. This season, they are looking to win five in a row but find themselves adrift of Arne Slot's Liverpool in the early parts of the campaign. City travel to Anfield on 1st December 2024 - Guardiola's 23rd meeting against Liverpool in his managerial career.

After the international break, Guardiola's side host Tottenham Hotspur at the Etihad Stadium. Since joining the club in 2016, Spurs have been a bogey team for the Spanish manager, especially away from home. In their first five matches at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, they didn't score a single goal, losing each game. Take a closer look at Guardiola's record against every 'Big Six' Premier League team, including matches when he was the manager at Barcelona and Bayern Munich.

Pep Guardiola's Record Against 'Big Six' Premier League Clubs Club Matches Wins Draws Losses Points Per Match Chelsea 29 16 5 8 1.83 Manchester United 27 16 3 8 1.89 Liverpool 22 7 7 8 1.27 Tottenham Hotspur 21 10 3 8 1.57 Arsenal 31 20 5 6 2.10 Manchester City 4 2 0 2 1.50

Chelsea

Guardiola's first two meetings against Chelsea were in the Champions League semi-finals in 2009 and 2012. Barcelona controversially beat the Blues in 2009, winning on away goals at Stamford Bridge after the home team were denied numerous penalties by the referee. Three years later, the two teams returned to the Nou Camp after a 1-0 win for Chelsea in London. The Catalan side found themselves 2-0 up on the night and with a man advantage after John Terry was sent off. Ramires scored a crucial away goal just before half-time, though, and Roberto Di Matteo's scored the clinching goal in the 91st minute through Fernando Torres to book their place in the final.

In 24 matches against Chelsea as the Manchester City manager, Guardiola has only lost eight matches. This included three defeats in a row at the back end of the 2020/21 season. The last of these losses was in the 2021 Champions League final, which saw Kai Havertz score the winner. Since the heartbreaking loss in Porto, Guardiola is unbeaten when facing the Blues. In the 10 matches played, City have won eight, drawing the other two. One of these games was in November 2023, with Cole Palmer scoring the equalising penalty in a 4-4 draw at Stamford Bridge.

Related Pep Guardiola's Longest Winless Streaks as Manager Pep Guardiola's Manchester City are winless in six games after losing a 3-0 lead at home to Feyenoord in the Champions League.

Manchester United

In his first two matches against Manchester United, Guardiola beat the Red Devils in consecutive Champions League finals. The second of these was at Wembley Stadium, with Lionel Messi scoring in a dominant 3-1 win for the Catalan side. Three years later, the Spaniard faced United as the Bayern Munich manager in the Champions League quarter-finals. After a 1-1 draw at Old Trafford, the Bundesliga giants won 3-1 at the Allianz Arena to eliminate David Moyes' side.

Guardiola has managed City in 23 Manchester derbies, winning 13, drawing two, and losing eight. His most dominant victory was in October 2022, when the eight-time Premier League champions ran out 6-3 winners. Both Erling Haaland and Phil Foden scored hat-tricks. The last competitive match between the two sides didn't go to plan for the blue side of Manchester, though. In the 2024 FA Cup final, United won 2-1 - a result that prompted the Red Devils to give under-fire manager Erik ten Hag a new contract amid uncertainty around his future at the club. Next time they meet on 15th December, Ruben Amorim will be the United head coach, following the sacking of ten Hag in October.

Liverpool

Following Jurgen Klopp's announcement that he would be leaving Liverpool at the end of the 2023/24 season, Guardiola announced that the German manager was the "best rival" he has ever had in his coaching career. He faced Liverpool 22 times as City manager, winning seven, drawing, and losing eight. In fact, in the last seven Premier League seasons, Klopp's side were the only team to win the title, except from City.

The modern rivalry between the two clubs started at the end of the 2017/18 campaign, when Liverpool beat Guardiola's side three times in a row, including in the Champions League quarter-finals. Perhaps the most memorable match was in January 2019, when City beat Liverpool 2-1 at the Etihad Stadium to narrow the gap at the top of the league to four points. The Sky Blues went on to win the title with 98 points, which was one clear of Liverpool.

Notably, in nine matches at Anfield, Guardiola has only won one game. This was back in February 2021, when there were no fans in the stadium. When the Spanish manager travels to Liverpool in early December, he will be eager to secure his first victory in front of the vociferous home crowd for the first time in his career.

Related Pep Guardiola Brought to Tears After Jurgen Klopp's Praise The Manchester City manager expressed his gratitude towards the Liverpool boss after he heaped praise on the Spaniard.

Tottenham Hotspur

Tottenham Hotspur have proved to be tough opponents for Guardiola's side in recent years. In 2019, City were knocked out of the Champions League on away goals by Spurs following a disallowed goal by VAR in the dying stages of the match. One of the most surprising aspects of this head-to-head clash in recent seasons has been City's record at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

In matches at the stadium, which was opened in April 2019, City have only won two matches. These two victories came during last season, with the most recent one coming in the penultimate match of the Premier League. As already mentioned, in the first five games at the newly opened ground, Guardiola's side lost each one without scoring a goal. Despite their two wins during the last campaign, City lost 2-1 to Spurs in the Round of 16 of this year's League Cup. The next time the two teams meet at the 62,850-seater stadium is in February 2025, a game in which Guardiola will be hoping to exact revenge after a 4-0 trouncing at home in the Premier League in late November 2024.

Arsenal

Guardiola faced Arsenal eight times as both the Barcelona and Bayern Munich manager. He defeated the Gunners in the knockout stages of the Champions League in consecutive seasons at Barcelona and also eliminated Arsene Wenger's side in the same competition in 2014 while managing the Bundesliga club.

In the early years of his City career, Guardiola dominated in games against Arsenal. In fact, from December 2016 to August 2023, he only lost twice in 19 matches against the Gunners, including the FA Cup semi-final in 2017. In the last four games, Mikel Arteta's side have won two and drawn two, as they have become City's main Premier League title contenders. Most recently, John Stones equalised in the 98th minute after the Gunners nearly held on for a valuable three points with 10 men. Despite their recent upturn in performance against Guardiola's side, Arsenal have only ever beaten City four times in 23 matches since the Spaniard has been in charge of the English club.

Related Pep Guardiola vs Mikel Arteta Managerial Head-to-Head Record What was once a laughably one-sided rivalry has evolved into the biggest game of the Premier League season.

Manchester City

Before Guardiola joined City in 2016, he faced the Manchester club four times as Bayern Munich manager. The first of these clashes was in October 2013 in the Champions League group stages. Bayern dominated throughout the game and found themselves 3-0 up after 59 minutes following goals from Franck Ribery, Thomas Muller and Arjen Robben. City pulled one back, but the German side were the deserved winners. In the return game at the Allianz Arena, City pulled off a shock 3-2 win, ending the Bundesliga sides impressive run of 10 Champions League wins in a row.

The following season saw the two teams drawn in the same group again. Bayern won the home game 1-0 before City beat their German counterparts 3-2 at the Etihad Stadium. Sergio Aguero scored goals in the 85th and 91st minutes, ensuring that they qualified for the knockout stages.

Guardiola Matches Against Manchester City Match Date Competition Manchester City 1-3 Bayern Munich 2nd October 2013 Champions League Bayern Munich 2-3 Manchester City 10th December 2013 Champions League Bayern Munich 1-0 Manchester City 17th September 2014 Champions League Manchester City 3-2 Bayern Munich 25th November 2014 Champions League

Information gathered from Transfermarkt and The Guardian - Correct as of 25/11/24.