Key Takeaways Pep Guardiola has only won once in nine matches at Anfield against Liverpool.

Despite Guardiola's dominance in English football, Liverpool has been a tough opponent for him at Anfield.

Guardiola will aim to win his first match at Anfield with fans present when City and Liverpool meet on 1st December.

Since joining Manchester City in 2016, Pep Guardiola has won six Premier League titles. The only time they haven't won the league in the last seven seasons was in the 2019/20 campaign. Liverpool were the beneficiaries this year, getting 99 points to finish 18 points ahead of City. Jurgen Klopp's side also pushed the Sky Blues to the last day of the title race in both the 2018/19 and 2021/22 seasons, with memorable head-to-head clashes between the two teams.

Despite dominating English football domestically in the last eight years, Guardiola has struggled to pick up wins at Anfield. In nine matches at the 61,276-capacity stadium, the Spanish manager has only won once. This sole victory came in February 2021 and was played behind closed doors due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Guardiola will be looking to win his first match at Anfield with fans inside the ground when the two teams meet on Sunday, 1st December.

Pep Guardiola's Overall Record at Anfield # Match Date Competition 1 Liverpool 1-0 Manchester City 31st December 2016 Premier League 2 Liverpool 4-3 Manchester City 14th January 2018 Premier League 3 Liverpool 3-0 Manchester City 4th April 2018 Champions League Quarter-Final 1st Leg 4 Liverpool 0-0 Manchester City 7th October 2018 Premier League 5 Liverpool 3-1 Manchester City 10th November 2019 Premier League 6 Liverpool 1-4 Manchester City 7th February 2021 Premier League 7 Liverpool 2-2 Manchester City 3rd October 2021 Premier League 8 Liverpool 1-0 Manchester City 16th October 2022 Premier League 9 Liverpool 1-1 Manchester City 10th March 2024 Premier League

1 Liverpool 1-0 Manchester City

31st December 2016

Guardiola won his first six games as City manager in the Premier League but stuttered in October and November, dropping points to Everton, Southampton, and Middlesbrough. When they travelled to Liverpool on 31st December 2016, they needed a win to stay within seven points of the leaders, Chelsea. The first half didn't go to plan, though, as Georginio Wijnaldum scored a powerful header after only eight minutes for the hosts.

Klopp's side defended resolutely after the break, and goalkeeper Simon Mignolet was rarely tested. They held on to secure an important 1-0 win against City, which moved them within six points of Antonio Conte's league leaders. Meanwhile, it was a disappointing performance for Guardiola's side, and their title credentials already looked like they were over.

2 Liverpool 4-3 Manchester City

14th January 2018

Liverpool handed City their first defeat of the 2017/18 season, ending any hopes of replicating Arsenal's invincibles. Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain scored after only nine minutes, but his goal was cancelled out by Leroy Sane, who snuck the ball past Loris Karius at the near post five minutes before the break. With 59 minutes gone, the match was evenly poised, but in the space of eight minutes, the Reds scored three through Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mane, and Mohamed Salah to go 4-1 up.

It took until the 84th minute for a shellshocked City to respond, with Bernardo Silva reducing the deficit. Ilkay Gundogan then scored the third in the 91st minute to set up a tense final few moments, but Liverpool held on to win 4-3. After the match, Klopp said:

"You can watch it as a manager or as a football fan and I prefer to do that - wow! What a game. Two teams, full throttle. "This was a historic game you will talk about in 20 years because it looks like City will not lose another one this year.

3 Liverpool 3-0 Manchester City

4th April 2018

Three months later the two teams faced each other again at Anfield. This time, it was the first leg of the Champions League quarter-final, with City looking to win the competition for the first time in their history. Given that City were on the brink of the Premier League title, having only lost one game, they were the favourites going into this tie. Liverpool had other ideas, though, and scored three goals in the first 31 minutes to go 3-0 up at Anfield.

Salah, Oxlade-Chamberlain, and Mane scored the first-half goals to give Liverpool the advantage. City knew that an away goal would be crucial to set up the second leg at the Etihad Stadium but were unable to break through the Reds' defence. Liverpool went on to win 2-1 at City to book their place in the last four, ending Guardiola's hopes of European glory in the 2017/18 campaign.

Related Every Liverpool Player's Wages [2024] Liverpool have drawn praise in recent years for their strong fiscal discipline.

4 Liverpool 0-0 Manchester City

7th October 2018

City and Liverpool went into this match level on points at the top of the Premier League table. After Liverpool had beaten Guardiola's side three times in the early part of 2018 and reached the Champions League final, they were now seen as the major threat to City's Premier League crown. As a result, the first head-to-head of the 2018/19 season was a tightly-contested affair with limited chances for both sides.

With 85 minutes gone, it looked like the game was heading for a goalless draw, but the referee awarded a penalty after Virgil van Dijk brought down Leroy Sane. Riyad Mahrez, who was signed from Leicester City for £60 million in the summer, stepped up and fired the ball over the bar. This meant both teams maintained their unbeaten starts to the season, and City were still winless at Anfield since 2003.

5 Liverpool 3-1 Manchester City

10th November 2019

Liverpool came close to usurping City in the 2018/19 Premier League season, finishing on 97 points, which was one fewer than Guardiola's side. They knew that they would have to be almost perfect in the following campaign to finish ahead of the Sky Blues, and 11 matches in, they were five points clear, only drawing one and losing none.

On 10th November 2019, they faced City at Anfield and were 1-0 up after only six minutes following a long-range strike from Fabinho. The visiting players were upset that they were not awarded a penalty at the other end, though, as Trent Alexander-Arnold could have been punished for a handball.

Klopp's side took control of the match after this, going 3-0 up through goals from Salah and Mane. Silva did reduce the deficit with 12 minutes to go, but Liverpool held on to move eight points clear at the top of the table. The Reds went on to win the league for the first time in 30 years, ending City's dominance.

Related Pep Guardiola's Longest Winless Streaks as Manager Pep Guardiola's Manchester City are winless in six games after losing a 3-0 lead at home to Feyenoord in the Champions League.

6 Liverpool 1-4 Manchester City

7th February 2021

Guardiola arrived at Anfield in February 2021 looking to win for the first time at the famous stadium. With no fans inside the ground due to the pandemic and Liverpool ravaged by defensive injuries, City looked to take advantage. Gundogan missed a penalty in the first-half, though, with both teams creating chances in an open affair.

After the interval, the German midfielder made up for his miss from the spot, putting the visitors 1-0 ahead. Three minutes after the hour mark, Salah scored from the spot to level the game and set up a grandstand finish. Liverpool's goalkeeper Alisson Becker then made two mistakes in the late stages, gifting Guardiola's side the lead. Gundogan and Raheem Sterling punished Alisson's misjudged clearances to put the visitors 3-1 up before Phil Foden scored the fourth with seven minutes to play.

7 Liverpool 2-2 Manchester City

3rd October 2021

Liverpool and City went into the first head-to-head of the 2021/22 season, knowing that a win would put them top of the table ahead of Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea. The visitors dominated the first-half, wasting multiple chances. It was goalless at half-time, though, and Liverpool punished them in the 59th minute as Mane opened the scoring. Their lead only lasted 10 minutes, with Foden expertly finding the bottom corner to level the match.

Salah then produced a moment of magic to put the Reds in front. He dribbled past a number of City defenders before clinically slotting the ball past Ederson. The home team were unable to hold onto this lead again as Kevin De Bruyne made it 2-2 via a deflected shot in the 81st minute. Fabinho came close to winning the game in the late stages of the match, but his shot was blocked on the line by City midfielder Rodri.

8 Liverpool 1-0 Manchester City

16th October 2022

Klopp's side were underwhelming at the start of the 2022/23 season, sitting on only 10 points after 10 games, which left them ninth in the table. Their 11th game was against City, who were unbeaten in the league. It was a much less frantic affair than the game a year before, with Liverpool clearly lacking confidence from their start to the campaign. Erling Haaland was denied by Alisson, but City struggled to create any clear openings.

The match opened up in the second half with Salah's shot on the counter attack tipped round the post by Ederson. Shortly after, Foden scored the opener for City, but VAR intervened due to a foul on Fabinho in the build-up. Liverpool took advantage of this, with Salah scoring via a long ball from Alisson in the 76th minute. It was a fiery last few minutes with Klopp sent off for protesting a foul that wasn't given to his Egyptian talisman, but the Reds held on to secure an invaluable victory.

9 Liverpool 1-1 Manchester City

10th March 2024

Klopp announced that he would be leaving Liverpool at the end of the 2023/24 campaign in January 2024. This meant that the clash between the Reds and City on 10th March 2024 would be the final match between the German manager and Guardiola at Anfield. John Stones scored from a corner in the 23rd minute to put the visitors ahead, but Liverpool fought back after the break.

A misjudged backpass from Nathan Ake to Ederson was intercepted by Darwin Nunez five minutes after half-time, and the hosts were awarded a penalty. Alexis Macallister slotted it home to bring the teams level. Luis Diaz and Jermey Doku missed big chances for either side late in the game, but they had to settle for a point in a breathtaking affair at Anfield.

Information gathered from Transfermarkt and BBC Sport - Correct as of 26/11/24.