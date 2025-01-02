Pep Guardiola has named one former Spanish international as a player he regrets selling during his time in charge of Manchester City. The Catalan coach is currently facing the biggest scrutiny of his managerial career, with his side winning just twice in their last 14 fixtures, leaving them outside the top four in the Premier League and at risk of Champions League elimination.

As a result, many have criticised Guardiola's decisions to let certain players leave, with the likes of Cole Palmer and Morgan Rogers flourishing since departing the Etihad, while the defending champions are in dire need of a refresh. However, it is one other player that the 53-year-old has admitted he wishes he had never sold.

Guardiola Names Jesus Navas as a Player he Regrets Selling

The winger played just one season under the famous manager

According to Guardiola himself, the former Barcelona manager revealed that he regretted letting former winger Jesus Navas leave the club in 2017. The winger-turned-full-back retired at the end of 2024, having become a legend at Spanish giants Sevilla, where he made more than 700 appearances.

Navas’ only time away from Los Rojiblancos was his four-year stint with the Sky Blues, during which he won one Premier League title and two League Cups. During that period, he spent a single season under Guardiola's tutelage before returning to Sevilla, where he stayed for the remainder of his career.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Navas played a total of 36 games under Guardiola at Manchester City.

During a ceremony celebrating the career of the World Cup and two-time European Championship winner, his former manager sent a heartfelt message congratulating him on his achievements and revealing his true feelings about their time together. As per the Daily Mail, the City boss said:

"Thank you for the gift of having spent a year together. You don't know how much I regret letting you go. I would have loved for you to stay longer here, but sometimes you make mistakes. "Congratulations to all Sevillistas for having had such an extraordinary player and a person who defines Sevillismo. For many years to come, Sevillistas, don't let him slip away. Keep him close and with all of you. Farewell."

Navas made his final Sevilla appearance during a 4-2 defeat to Real Madrid and is now working in an ambassadorial role since his retirement.

