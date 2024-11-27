There’s no understating the impact that Pep Guardiola has had on Manchester City’s fortunes since arriving from Bayern Munich in the summer of 2016, winning all there is to win both domestically and on the European stage.

Winning the treble is most probably the apex of his managerial stint in England – and there have rarely been prolonged moments of worry. But as the old adage goes: all good things must come to an end.

However, despite the fact that he recently signed on the dotted line, extending his stay until the summer of 2027, the club’s boardroom bosses will soon be contemplating life without the serial winner in the dugout.

That, combined with his poor run of form of late, and no tactician in the Premier League – irrespective of previous exploits – is safe from the axe being swung. With that in mind, here are the Catalan’s 10 most likely successors.

10 Most Likely Managers to Replace Pep Guardiola at Man City [Ranked] Rank Name Current Club 1. Michel Girona 2. Xabi Alonso Bayer Leverkusen 3. Vincent Kompany Bayern Munich 4. Roberto De Zerbi Marseille 5. Zinedine Zidane N/A 6. Sebastian Hoeness VfB Stuttgart 7. Marco Rose RB Leipzig 8. Ange Postecoglou Tottenham 9. Xavi Hernandez N/A 10. Mikel Arteta Arsenal

Michel, Girona

The mastermind of Girona’s fairytale 2023/24 season, Michel has burst onto the managerial scene like no other, making him an attractive prospect for the best teams in world football, including City. With the La Liga outfit part of the City Football Group, the switch from Girona to Manchester would be seamless. One of the primary drawbacks to appointing the Madrid-born tactician, who turns 50 in October, is that he is still in the infancy of his career, given he only began to cut his teeth in the Spanish top flight in 2017 with Rayo Vallecano.

Xabi Alonso, Bayer Leverkusen

On the back of his double-winning season with Bayer Leverkusen, becoming Germany’s first-ever ‘Invincibles’ side in the process, Xabi Alonso was the name on everyone’s lips over the summer. Liverpool attempted to swoop in but landed at Arne Slot instead. Widely recognised as one of the best young managers in world football, what the former deep-lying midfielder has on his side is age and his ceiling is one of the highest on this list.

Vincent Kompany, Bayern Munich

Given his existing links to the club, there is every chance that Vincent Kompany – who has spent time managing in the Premier League with Burnley – could return to his former outfit in the capacity of manager. Flying at the top of the German top flight at the time of writing, who would say no to the homecoming of a legend who has a statue of himself erected outside the Etihad Stadium?

Roberto De Zerbi, Marseille