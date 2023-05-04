Sam Allardyce was appointed Leeds United manager earlier this week.

Leeds are in serious danger of relegation from the Premier League with four games of the season to go.

They are currently positioned in 17th and only outside of the bottom three on goal difference.

With Leeds' Premier League status in serious question, the club decided to give Allardyce a contract until the end of the season.

The 68-year-old has a track record of saving struggling sides from the drop and Leeds hope he will be able to work his magic once again.

Sam Allardyce makes bold claim in opening press conference at Leeds United

Allardyce has been out of the game for two years but has not lost any confidence in his ability as a football manager.

The Englishman claimed he was as good as the Premier League's top managers in his opening press conference on Wednesday.

"Far too many people think I am old and antiquated, which is so far from the truth," he said.

"I might be 68 and look old but there's nobody ahead of me in football terms. Not Pep, not Klopp, not Arteta. It's all there with me.

"They do what they do, I do what I do. But in terms of knowledge and depth of knowledge, I'm up there with them. I'm not saying I'm better than them, but certainly as good as they are."

Pep Guardiola was asked about Allardyce's comments after City's victory against West Ham on Wednesday.

He gave a classy response.

"He's right, I wanna be honest," Guardiola said, per the Mirror. "Look what happened with Neil Warnock at Huddersfield. These [are] incredible managers. It looks like the young managers, with the tactics or whatever…

"But [the older managers] are really good, they help us be who we are, like Roy Hodgson at Crystal Palace. They have incredible experience, they know the game perfectly."

Looking ahead to City's clash with Leeds on the weekend, Guardiola added: "It will be tough. He has the charisma and will put the pressure off the players, he knows exactly what to do in these relegation battles.

"It looks like these type of old managers, now people with 35, 40, 45, 'we invent football'. No, football is already created. These guys belong to the league, help us to do it. Neil Warnock, Huddersfield was last place and now already out of the dangerous positions.

"What Harry Redknapp has done in this country. There are many English managers who have done really well, you don’t have to be young to be a good manager. As much experience you have, you are good."