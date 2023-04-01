Pep Guardiola has revealed what he said to Liverpool's Kostas Tsimikas when Manchester City scored.

Guardiola was seen celebrating in the face of Tsimikas when Julian Alvarez had equalised for City as the Liverpool substitute went to warm up.

It was a bizarre exchange.

But what did Guardiola say to Tsimikas?

What Guardiola said to Tsimikas

Well, the Spaniard was questioned about his exchange with both Tsimikas and Arthur Melo after the match. And the City boss wasn't impressed with suggestions he was being disrespectful to the Liverpool players.

“I was happy and I said, ‘How nice was our goal?’” the Spaniard said. “That’s all. Of course (it was an attempt at humour). Come on.

“No, come on. I am so sorry. I speak with Tsimikas. You people say it is a lack of respect. Ask him if I lack respect.

“I celebrate a goal. Normally I celebrate with my son on the floor. I come here and said, ‘The goal was nice, wasn’t it?’

“That’s all. I’m so sorry. You think it was a lack of respect? Ah okay, sorry. I’m so sorry.”

City's win moved them to within five points of Arsenal at the top of the Premier League.

Arsenal will have the opportunity to go back within eight points if they beat Leeds at home at 3pm.

After beating Liverpool, Guardiola admitted that his side's performance was 'almost perfect'.

Guardiola: Man City were 'almost perfect'

"Our display was almost perfect from the first minute to 93 in the way we played against a team who was our biggest rival in the last few seasons," Guardiola said.

"We always struggled to find a way to play in the quality they have, the way they press and against the transitions they have.

"All of them, start from Ederson, finish with Jack, were really good."

Grealish: We responded brilliantly

Meanwhile, Jack Grealish, who earned the Man of the Match award for his stunning performance, was pleased with City's response after going 1-0 down.

"We knew it would be a tough game playing against Liverpool. The first game after the break is always difficult," Grealish admitted.

"We wanted to start this last period of the season right. I thought we started the game well, and Liverpool are so dangerous with the players they have up front.

"So we went one goal down, then you fear the worst and think it’ll be a tough game to get back into.

"But I thought we responded brilliantly. I thought we were excellent, especially in the second half."