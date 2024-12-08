As the well-known, and admittedly obvious, saying goes, "it's not over until it's over." Yet, given Pep Guardiola's recent behaviour and Manchester City's dismal run of just one win in their last nine games across all competitions following a 2-2 draw with Crystal Palace, rival fans are quick to suggest that the glory of past seasons is finally catching up with them.

From scratching his head until it bled after squandering a three-goal lead against Feyenoord to revisiting past feuds with Jose Mourinho, the six-time Premier League winner has endured a bizarre few weeks. Observers have even speculated that Guardiola is losing his mind, and his latest post-match interview does little to dispel such concerns.

Rico Lewis's controversial red card at Selhurst Park on Saturday afternoon naturally prompted journalists to ask the manager for his thoughts and whether he agreed with the decision. However, even after multiple listens, viewers of the interview are likely to find themselves baffled by Guardiola's response.

Pep Guardiola's Strange Interview

The Spaniard minced his words as Man City lose more ground on the league leaders

The 20-year-old received his first booking in the 70th minute for dissent towards the referee just two minutes after scoring an equaliser. Then, a clumsy tackle on Trevoh Chalobah saw Lewis pick up the first red card of his professional career, as the Citizens would have to settle for a point at full-time.

Quizzed about the decision to send Lewis off, though, Guardiola's answer was rather cryptic. "It's because it's Rico,' the Spaniard told BBC Sport, before then repeating himself several more times after the reporter tries to make sense of it all.

"What is he going on about?!" one X user was quick to ask, while another added: "Pep's actually cracking up!" Meanwhile, a third comment continued with the theme and remarked: "Guardiola is losing it. Someone please help him."

Guardiola's side now sit fourth in the Premier League, eight points behind league leaders Liverpool, who remain unbeaten in their last 17 games across all competitions. The reigning champions missed an opportunity to gain a psychological edge over their title rivals, as Liverpool's match against Everton was postponed on Saturday afternoon.

Had City managed a win to close the gap further, the pressure would have shifted to Liverpool to deliver when they eventually play their game in hand. For now, though, Arne Slot's men continue to set the pace at the top of the table as they gear up to face Fulham at Anfield next Saturday, while City look to get back to winning ways in the Manchester Derby.