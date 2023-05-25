Pep Guardiola has caused confusion with his bizarre comments about watching Manchester United win the treble in 1999.

United were crowned European champions at the end of the 1998-99 season after the most dramatic ending to a Champions League final in the competition’s history.

Bayern Munich were on the cusp of winning the final at Camp Nou before two injury-time goals from Teddy Sheringham and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer completed a near-miraculous turnaround.

Guardiola remembers it well. He was there at Camp Nou that night on May 26th 1999.

However, the revered Manchester City boss is being mocked online after making an eyebrow-raising comment related to that unforgettable final.

What did Pep Guardiola say?

Speaking to Sky Sports, Guardiola said: "I will start to think about the treble if we are able to go to Istanbul [to face Inter in the Champions League final] with the two titles in the pocket.

“Then after, I will concede: 'Okay, we won one title, we can do it’.

“It was once in the lifetime in the UK, one team, it was United, the way they won against Bayern Munich in Camp Nou. I was there as a little boy."

Many people have pointed out that Guardiola wasn’t a “little boy” when the 1999 Champions League final took place.

He was actually 28 years old - and captain of Barcelona.

Guardiola had already won the European Cup, two UEFA Super Cups and the Copa del Rey by this point in his career.

Let’s check out some of the reaction from social media:

Will Pep Guardiola win the treble with Man City?

Guardiola now has an excellent opportunity to guide Man City to a historic treble this season after beating Arsenal to the Premier League title.

City will head into both the FA Cup final and Champions League final as the firm favourites.

Man Utd are their opponents in the first of the two finals on June 3, while Inter Milan will face them in this season’s Champions League final one week later.

Win both finals and Guardiola’s team will cement their status as one of the greatest sides of the modern era.