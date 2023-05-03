Pep Guardiola has sparked confusion among Arsenal supporters with his assessment of how their season has gone so far.

The Gunners had led the Premier League for much of the season but suffered a run of four matches without a win in April, including a humbling defeat to Guardiola's Manchester City.

And despite Arsenal's recent victory over Chelsea, the Citizens are still firmly in the driving seat when it comes to the title race.

That being said, Mikel Arteta's side have secured Champions League football for the first time in seven years, which is an impressive achievement in its own right.

Guardiola's comments on Arsenal's season so far

Speaking to Sky Sports, Guardiola made reference to Arsenal's impressive season and praised the club for ending their seven-year drought when it comes to Champions League football.

"It was difficult because we see how relentless it was, and is. Arsenal, after seven years, has already [gained] Champions League qualification," he stressed.

Man City manager, Pep Guardiola

"This is the perspective, no, to Arsenal? Maybe the mood there now is a little bit down.

"After seven years, they won the most important title in the season for the club, [to] qualify next season for the Champions League, because financially, prestigious, new signings."

He added: "For many things, it's the most important title today, by far. And it's already there. And they lost their last game and 'oh they are sad' - no. I'm pretty sure they have to be so happy because [it's an] incredible achievement."

Check out Guardiola's interview below:

VIDEO: Pep Guardiola speaks on Arsenal's season

Is Guardiola playing mind games?

It's unclear from the interview whether Guardiola is being respectful towards Arsenal, or if he's simply playing mind games.

On the one hand, he could genuinely be paying a compliment to Arteta – a man he used to mentor while the Spaniard was at Man City.

But equally, this could be his way of implying that Arsenal don't have what it takes to win the title and should be content with finishing second.

It seems fans on Twitter are equally undecided.

"Nahh, he's trolling with that straight face," said one.

"He absolutely doesn’t mean this," stressed another.

Contrastingly, one user agreed with Guardiola's comments and wrote: "He’s right because the ultimate target was to qualify for the UCL not win the league."

Man City favourites for the title

Arsenal's win over Chelsea took them back to the top of the Premier League.

But City have two games in hand over the Gunners and can leapfrog them with a win against West Ham in their next game.

The Citizens are flying at the moment and remain on course for a remarkable treble.

But with a two-legged affair against Real Madrid to come in Europe, Guardiola must manage his squad and could be forced to rotate in the league.