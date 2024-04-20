Highlights Pep Guardiola went on an incredible rant following Manchester City's FA Cup semi-final victory over Chelsea, just days after the Citizens were knocked out of the Champions League by Real Madrid.

The City manager is unhappy about the number of games his team have been forced to play in a short space of time, after playing 120 minutes in midweek.

Bernardo Silva redeemed himself after his poor midweek penalty by scoring the all-important winning goal in the final 10 minutes against Chelsea.

Pep Guardiola launched an incredible rant about the fixture schedule his Manchester City side have faced just moments after they knocked Chelsea out of the FA Cup. Bernardo Silva scored the only goal of the game inside the final 10 minutes to restore confidence in the Citizens' camp.

The reason behind the Spaniard's dismay is that the English champions had just come off the back of a gruelling 120-minute game against Real Madrid in the Champions League semi-final. That fixture took place just three days before the crunch domestic cup clash against Chelsea.

Guardiola's players looked off the pace throughout the majority of the encounter, with the opposition having the better chances to win the game. But as any great football team does, they found a way as Silva made up for his horrendous penalty miss in midweek with the all-important goal by squeezing an effort past the goalkeeper and defenders at the near post.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Manchester City have now reached their fifth FA Cup final since 2010 after defeating Chelsea 1-0 in the semi-final.

Manchester City vs Chelsea Statistics Stat Man City Chelsea Goals 1 0 Expected Goals 0.84 1.16 Possession 62% 38% Shots on Target 3 5 Big Chances 0 1 Big Chances Missed 0 1

Pep Guardiola Fumes at Fixture Schedule

The Spanish manager didn't hold back

Speaking to BBC Sport after the game, the City boss was quick to make his feelings clear about the situation. He pointed out that Coventry City and Manchester United had both had a week off since their last game in their respective leagues, yet the two clubs are set to clash the day after the City and Chelsea match. Guardiola raged:

"It's unacceptable. It is really unacceptable that Coventry, United and Chelsea don't play in the week, and they let us play today. It's impossible. It's for the health of the players."

Not stopping his rant there, he continued to say: "It's not normal, honestly, it is not normal. There were 120 minutes, the emotions of Madrid, the way we lost and everything. I know in this country it's special for many things, but it's for the health of the players. I don't understand how we survived today."

When asked if he had raised the issue to the FA by Gary Lineker, the Spanish manager looked bemused and replied: "Gary, do you think us demanding is going to change something? The power I have is not going to change anything."

Related Pep Guardiola Explains Why he Sold Cole Palmer to Chelsea Pep Guardiola has revealed the reason behind Manchester City's decision to allow Cole Palmer to join Chelsea in 2023.

What Next For Manchester City

A midweek Premier League fixture looms

The Citizens have a slight rest in the upcoming days before gearing up towards the final stretch of Premier League games. The first match is a midweek tie against Brighton & Hove Albion at the AMEX Arena. This isn't an easy fixture and Guardiola will be hoping his side are back to full fitness by the time they travel to face Roberto De Zerbi's men.

Another away game follows just days later as the club make the trip to relegation-threatened Nottingham Forest, where they can expect a physically demanding game against a team fighting for their top-flight lives. There are only six league matches still to come as the team in sky blue look to become the first team to ever win four consecutive Premier League trophies. An FA Cup final will then follow against either Coventry City or neighbours Manchester United.

All statistics in this article are courtesy of FotMob.