Pep Guardiola is a man who never seems to rest. His on-pitch genius in tandem with his relentless work ethic has seen him establish dominance in a multitude of footballing countries, and he has become one of the most decorated managers in the sport's history as a result.

With a resume featuring top clubs like Manchester City, Barcelona and Bayern Munich, it's fair to say the Spaniard has had a vast array of world-class talent under his tutelage over the years. Were he to be asked who, in his opinion, was the most talented player he had ever managed, he could effectively have scrolled through a list of the greatest players of all time to find his answer, given he had worked with the likes of Lionel Messi, Andres Iniesta and Thierry Henry.

But Guardiola's answer was neither of the aforementioned three nor was it any one of the other superstars from the iconic Barcelona squad in the late 2000s and early 2010s. He instead turned to an individual who broke onto the scene far more recently.

Guardiola Named Foden 'Most Talented' Player He Has Coached

The Manchester City ace made his debut in 2017