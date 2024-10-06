Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola was seen deep in conversation with Fulham’s Adama Traore after his side’s nervy 3-2 victory over Marco Silva’s side on Saturday afternoon. The Santpedor-born tactician looked to be giving the lightning-quick winger some advice.

Andreas Pereira opened the scoring at the Etihad Stadium, latching onto Raul Jimenez’s deft back-heeled assist, although Mateo Kovacic replied just six minutes later before adding his second shortly after the re-start as he vies to mimic the exploits of the injured Rodri as best as possible.

Jeremy Doku compiled misery in the 82nd minute with a rocket shot, while Rodrigo Muniz grabbed a consolation with two minutes of regulation left to play. A dogged Fulham side could have made the reigning champions pay on numerous occasions, with Traore missing three big chances – including two early on which could have put City out of site.

Guardiola and Traore’s Post-Match Interaction Goes Viral

Ex-Barca boss: ‘Adama, he’s unstoppable in that game’

A graduate of the fabled La Masia academy, the winger emerged through Barcelona's youth ranks while Guardiola was in charge, taking the senior team on an all-conquering run in Spain’s top tier.

After the full-time whistle, while the Manchester City players and fans were soaking up their victory, Guardiola made a beeline and sharply trudged over to Traore and, in fine Pep fashion, could be seen animatedly conversing with the ex-Bayern Munich and Barcelona chief.

As mentioned, the 28-year-old has an array of opportunities to give the west Londoners an air of belief they were still in contention of a shock win – but having fluffed them all, Guardiola was on hand – after the game – to offer his expertise.

Traore beat the young and experienced Rico Lewis for pace in the first half but fired his shot at Ederson when clean through on goal, while he also blasted yet another effort over the upright just minutes later.

In the second half, once Lewis had been replaced by the seasoned Kyle Walker, the former Spain international, who has been capped on eight occasions, was just as threatening on the flank.

In a foot race with Manchester City’s Walker, Traore – widely considered as one of the best dribblers in world football – left the Englishman in the dust but was, once again, unable to convert his one-on-one chance against Ederson.

Despite his struggles in front of goal, Guardiola claimed after the game: "Adama, he's unstoppable that game. We couldn't control when he had the ball. You have to defend in your 18-yard box."

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Traore has recorded 13 goals and 20 assists across his 218-game Premier League career.

Man City Move Within Touching Distance of Liverpool

Wolves and Sparta Prague await after the international break

A trio of goals, a brace from Kovacic and Doku’s finish eight minutes shy of the final whistle, saw Manchester City reign victorious on home turf, while Fulham retained their top-half status, having amassed 11 points in seven outings.

Guardiola’s side’s win against the Cottagers saw them equal their longest-ever unbeaten run in England’s top division (30) and they’ll be hoping to take their momentum into their impending fixtures: an away trip to Wolverhampton Wanderers and a Champions League outing against Sparta Prague.

Man City - Next Five Fixtures Date / Time (BST) Opponent (H/A) Competition 20/10/24 / 14:00 Wolves (A) Premier League 23/10/24 / 20:00 Sparta Prague (H) Champions League 26/10/24 / 15:00 Southampton (H) Premier League 30/10/24 / 20:15 Tottenham (A) League Cup 02/11/24 / 15:00 Bournemouth (A) Premier League

Remaining within touching distance of the table-topping Liverpool heading into the October international break, Guardiola will be more than pleased with how his side are faring without the ever-reliable Rodri in the centre of the park.